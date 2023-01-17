Manja slits throat of 47-year-old man in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A 47-year-old man died on Sunday evening after his throat was slit by manja. He was on a bike crossing the Balasaheb Thackeray bridge on Bhiwandi road.

The deceased – identified as Sanjay Hazare – lived with his wife and three-year-old son in Ulhasnagar and was returning home on Makar Sankranti.

He was returning home on his motorcycle on the newly constructed bridge moving towards Kalyan, as per the police. He suffered a deep cut due to a kite manja that came across the bike.

“A local passerby found him lying in a pool of blood on the bridge and informed the local police about the mishap,” added the police. “Our team rushed to the spot and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM) where he was declared dead before admission.”

The body was sent for a postmortem on Monday. Preliminary findings confirmed that Hazare died of kite thread injury and heavy blood loss, police sources said.

“The deceased died due to the kite thread gash. He suffered the injury while

driving his motorcycle. We request people to inform us if anyone is selling or using sharp kite-flying thread coated with glass coasting which can cause serious injuries,” said an officer from Bhiwandi police station.

Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Police Station, “We have lodged a case of causing death by negligence against an unknown person. The investigations are on and we will soon identify those involved.”