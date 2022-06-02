Man’s tattoo leads police to arrest his killers in Kalwa
A tattoo on the hand of a 26-year-old man, who was found murdered, helped Kalwa police in Thane to identify the man and also find his killers within 24 hours of the incident.
The victim’s body was found in the bushes near Bhaskar Nagar Chawl in Kalwa and the police have arrested four persons who allegedly assaulted him suspecting him to be a mobile thief.
On June 1, Kalwa police received a call that a man was found unconscious. Police reached the spot and took the man to Kalwa Hospital, where he was declared dead.
The man looked in his early 20s, had a small beard and an anchor tattoo at the back of his left wrist.
The officials identified him after inquiring about the tattoo as Farid Shaikh, a resident of Samrat Ashok Nagar in Kalwa (E). The police then started taking information about his whereabouts on the day of the murder.
M Awhad, senior police inspector, said, “We received information that he was last seen with the four accused who live in Shanti Mafatlal slum area. Our team immediately went to the spot, conducted a search operation and nabbed all of them. The accused who met Shaikh on May 31 night, thought he was trying to steal one of their mobile phones because of which all four started assaulting him till he became unconscious. Later, they fled the spot and Shaikh was left lying unconscious.”
The accused have been identified as Abid Shaikh (25), Sohel Shaikh (19), Allauddin Shaikh (19) and Sarfaroj Ansari.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics