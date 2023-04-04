Citizens’ group sets up drinking water pots across Kalyan

Kalyan A group of 50 citizens from Kalyan-Thane have taken up the initiative to provide drinking water to the needy across Kalyan through earthen pots at seven locations in Kalyan (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

In an initiative to provide clean drinking water to the needy during the scorching summer, a group of 50 citizens from Kalyan-Thane have placed earthen pots filled with cool drinking water at seven locations across Kalyan.

The group named, `Manuski’, that was formed by three friends in January this year, now has 50 members who are relentlessly working towards various projects aimed at helping the needy. They recently started the project to provide drinking water to the needy, to those who cannot even afford to buy a bottle of mineral water from the shop when thirsty.

“Now who will fill the pots with clean water was a challenge. Because once we place the pot, we must also ensure there is enough water in it. We approached the shopkeepers in the area and asked them to extend their help by pouring mineral water into the pot whenever it is empty, and we got a good response. If the shopkeepers don’t, our team keeps monitoring and we fill the pots whenever they are empty,” said Adharsh Singhal, 40, a member of the group.

The group has plans to expand the project across 50 locations in Kalyan in the next few weeks.

“There are people who don’t carry water along every day and there are people who live on the streets and cannot afford buying water bottles. They can rely upon these pots filled with clean drinkable water. After the installation at seven places, the people have started using them. The shopkeepers were also asked to clean the pot within a few days and then fill it,” added Singhal.

Manuski is a non-profit organization which came into existence with the intention of helping the underprivileged in the society.

“As the name is Manuski (humanity in Marathi), we treat everyone as a human being first and try to help them in the best possible way. We, as volunteers, pool in whatever amount we can contribute every month and from that money, we serve the society. We do accept sponsorships and donatons too if someone is willing to,” said Kamlesh Satankar, 43-year-old Kalyan resident who works with a private company

“We have served old age homes, orphanages, brick-making families, cancer patients’ home in the form of fresh food, snacks, donating clothes, shoes, chappals etc,” he added.

Some of the locations where the earthern pots are placed include Khadakpada circle, Birla College Road, near Santosh hotel, Masoba ground in Kalyan.

“Given the temperatures this summer, even if one carries a water bottle from home, it is not enough for the day. One cannot buy bottles from shop every day. I think apart from such organization, the civic body should also take some initiative to provide drinking water to the needy at each corner of the city. There is no such facility provided by the civic body anywhere,” said Ganesh Hande, 38, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (West).

