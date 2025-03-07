Marathi language of Mumbai, say CM, Joshi after row over RSS leader’s remarks

Mumbai: Decades after it first rocked Maharashtra, the debate over Marathi language again caused ripples in the state’s politics on Thursday after a comment made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi prompted condemnations from the Opposition and an intervention by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the face of the controversy, Joshi appeared to walk back his remarks, saying they were misconstrued. The comments triggered protests from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress. On Thursday, Fadnavis said in the assembly that Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and everyone who lives here should learn the language (HT PHOTO)

The saga began at the naming ceremony of a playground at Govandi in central Mumbai on Wednesday, where the RSS veteran appeared to suggest that it was not imperative for everyone who lived in Mumbai to learn Marathi. “Mumbai doesn’t have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar’s language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi,” Joshi said.

The comments triggered protests from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress. On Thursday, Fadnavis said in the assembly that Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and everyone who lives here should learn the language. “I don’t know what Bhaiyaji Joshi said but I want to make it clear that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and everyone should learn Marathi. We respect all the languages but the government is firm on Marathi being the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra.” He was speaking after Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Bhaskar Jadhav said the government should clarify its stand on Joshi’s comments.

Hours later, Joshi clarified his remarks and said a “misunderstanding” had occurred.

“There is no question that the language of Mumbai is not Marathi. The language of Maharashtra is Marathi. Mumbai is in Maharashtra, and naturally, the language of Mumbai is Marathi…My mother tongue is Marathi. But I also respect the existence of all languages... I request everyone to see it from the same perspective,” he said.

“People speaking different languages live in Mumbai. So, it is a natural expectation that they should also come here and learn Marathi, understand Marathi, and read Marathi. I think that this is a great example of coexistence that people speaking so many different languages in India live together. I think that Mumbai is also an ideal example of this. But there is a natural expectation that a person coming to Mumbai should understand Marathi, speak Marathi, learn Marathi, read Marathi. This is the only expectation. I have nothing more to say than this,” he added.

Language is an emotive issue in Maharashtra, which emerged from the cauldron of an agitation for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people in the 1950s. Since then, the question of Marathi language and the “Marathi manoos” – or common man – has been central to the politics of the state and especially its capital Mumbai, with late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray repeatedly using linguistic and regional identity to fan protests that often turned violent.

The Opposition attempted to invoke the figure of the Marathi manoos in its protests as leaders ranging from Aaditya Thackeray to Jitendra Awhad demanded that the BJP condemn Joshi. They also compared him with Anaji Pant, a Maratha minister in the court of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who had conspired against him.

“Bhaiyaji Joshi has spoken against Marathi language in Maharashtra. As Marathi is the official state language of Maharashtra Joshi should be booked under law of sedition...” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Senior Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Jayant Patil also marched to Hutatma Chowk where 106 people protesting for the Samyukta Maharashtra movement –– which led to the formation of the state –– were killed in police action in 1956, in a gesture of respect for their sacrifice.