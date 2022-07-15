Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English.
The initiative has been taken by the myUDAAN Trust that has been working with municipal schools across Maharashtra on projects ranging from skill developments to educational infrastructure improvement. “Indian students have so much potential. It is unfortunate that right from kindergarten, the language of instruction becomes an obstacle to accessing new skills.
We are thrilled to have worked closely with Stemrobo Technologies to teach basic computing and how to code in the Marathi language. This model can unleash a lot of potential in our marginalised and underprivileged circles. We are grateful to the BMC for its help and forward-thinking,” said Ananya Goenka, chairperson of myUDAAN Trust. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
“The main objective of this program is to nurture creativity and innovation among students, to make kids digitally empowered. In phase one, we will teach students how to turn on the computer, how type, open applications, etc. Phase two will comprise MS office, paint, and basic search engines. Once the students are familiar with the computer operation, we can teach them block-based coding, which they will learn as games on our customised website,” said Nishant Singh, assistant manager at Stemrobo Technology, which will be running the programme. “We did not teach kids how to operate a mobile phone, we just had to give them the device. Now that computers are accessible to them, I am quite sure they will do wonders. But, that will happen only if their basics are clear. I’m glad that they have made great arrangements for the kids to properly learn the basics,” said Bhavna Sandis, mother of class 1 student Vinisha Sandis.
The laboratory was inaugurated on Thursday by fashion designer and social worker Shaina NC in the presence of president of myUDAAN Trust Ananya Goenka
30-minute delivery commitment: Consumer panel slaps ₹11,000 fine on Swiggy
The district consumer dispute and redressal commission, Bathinda, has directed food delivery platform Swiggy to pay ₹11,000 as compensation to a Bathinda resident for deficient service in providing a platter of snacks worth ₹248. The order was released on Wednesday by the bench comprising president of the commission Kanwar Sandeep Singh and members Shivdev Singh and Paramjeet Kaur. Gupta said Swiggy did not deliver the order according to its promotional commitment of 30 minutes.
Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. They also fired a gunshot at a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind when he resisted, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer.
Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.
Paddy season: Punjab govt temporarily suspends takeover of illegally occupied ‘shamlat’ land
Chandigarh : The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has temporarily suspended drive to evict illegally occupied “shamlat” (village common land) owing to paddy sown over most the land listed for the takeover. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins, the department has taken possession of at least 5,700 acres of common village land, and 10,000 acres are yet to be evicted, said an official.
