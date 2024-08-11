Marbled Haji Ali dargah will be unveiled in 2028

MUMBAI: A jewel in the Arabian Sea, the Haji Ali dargah which was constructed in 1431, seems diminished in distant waters today as the multi-layered Coastal Road project sliding around it captures the vision. For nearly two decades, the Haji Ali Trust has been at work to renovate the corroding white structure, which recently drew attention on itself when film star Akshay Kumar visited and donated ₹1.21 crore to aid the makeover. Mumbai, India – Aug 10, 2024: A Restoration work of Haji Ali Darga, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The plan is to transform the dargah from its present state into a marbled vision, which is slowly coming to life – the renovation of the minara and masjid are complete, while the work on the dargah sharif (mazaar) is going on. The all-new dargah is expected to be revealed by 2028.

“We embarked on the renovation journey in 2007. The shrine is in the middle of the sea, amidst salty waters and sea breeze. Whatever material is used is easily prone to rusting. So, we needed something that would last,” said Mohammed Ahmed Taher, administrative officer of the Haji Ali Dargah Trust, underlining why they chose to go with marble.

In its last renovation between 1900 and 1964, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) and steel were used, with the promise of a 25- to 30-year lifespan. Overtime, given its position, the corrosion and rust started getting visible.

In its present endeavour, the Trust settled on marble procured from the mines of Makrana, Rajasthan – used for the Taj Mahal.

The two-decade old project kicked off first by procuring relevant government permissions as it is a heritage structure which also comes under the purview of coastal regulation zone norms. “Once all that were in place, we acquired the first lot of marble in 2009,” said Taher. “The marble had to be white and spotless, without veins that typically are seen on marble surfaces.” Along with the look, the size and tensile strength of the marble were checked, and if it could endure the long transit in one piece.

Why has it taken almost two decades for the work to be complete?

“We wanted to ensure the renovation work does not hinder devotees, so we began with the 100-feet tall minara (minaret) in 2009,” explained Taher.

The dargah’s association with Makrana did not end with the procurement of marble slabs; in phases, labourers also arrived to work on the minara – carving the dome, jaali, engraving the arches and finally painting the flowers as a final touch.

Workers had just a few hours in the dead of the night – 10 pm to 5 am -- to achieve daily deadlines so that the flow of devotees was not interrupted at daybreak. The renovation of the minara was completed in 2013.

Thereafter, the Trust embarked on refurbishing the masjid at one side of the dargah, which required arched pillars in a similar pattern along with the painted flowers. The work inside the dome resembles intricate Islamic Mughal architecture engraved in it. It took between 2013 to 2018 to complete the work.

After the pandemic had passed, work on the central mazaar, which houses the shrine of Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari, resumed. Marbling of the pillars is complete, the arches are being shaped over which another layer of marble will be laid, followed by the roof and dome.

“Even after the pandemic had subsided, it was difficult to get back to work, given the unsteady flow of labour. We properly resumed work in 2023,” said Taher.

The total cost of the project is approximately ₹50 crore, of which ₹20-25 crore have already been spent, said Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee. When asked about a potential date for the completing of the mazaar, he said, “Inshallah, it will be done in another year. When Akshay Kumar visited the dargah, he was quite impressed with the renovation done in marble; it is not a common sight anymore.”

After this phase is complete, work on the qawaal khana will begin, following which the 5,000 square meter floor of the compound will be marbled.

Meanwhile, renovation of the path to the dargah, at the cost of ₹120 crore, has been put on the backburner by the state government. The Trust’s last meeting with the collector was in 2017.