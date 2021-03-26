March JEE Mains results out; 2 from Maharashtra score 100 percentile

Results for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, conducted earlier in March, were released late on Wednesday night.

A total of 619,000 candidates registered for the March exams and around 590,000 took the test conducted from March 16 to 18.

Three candidates each from Telangana and Rajasthan scored 100 percentile which include Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy, Josyula Venkata Aditya, Mridul Agarwal, Zenith Malhotra, and Rohit Kumar, the first three are from Telangana and the rest from Rajasthan.

Two candidates each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one each from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar scored 100 percentile, which include Siddharth Kalra, Kavya Chopra, Bakshi Gargi Makarand, Atharva Abhijit Tambat, Bratin Mondal, Ashwin Abraham, and Kumar Satyadarshi, respectively.

Gargi, originally from Nashik, prepared for her Class 12 exams and competitive exams from a coaching institute in Dadar, Mumbai. “We realised it was important for her to study there, so she stayed with my mother till lockdown was implemented,” said Gargi’s mother. At present, Gargi is in Nashik with her parents, preparing for her Class 12 board exams as well as JEE Advanced exam, to be held in May this year. Gargi is one of the two female students who scored a 100 percentile.

Atharva Tambat, a resident of Vashi, prepared for his Class 12 exam and competitive exams from Ryan International School in Sanpada with an integrated session with a coaching institute. “He had already appeared for the first session of JEE Mains in February, and appeared for the exam in March to score better. He has scored 300/300. Now his focus will be on doing well in his Class 12 exams,” said Abhijit Tambat, Atharva’s father.