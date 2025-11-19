Mumbai: Three masked men barged into a house in Vasai on Tuesday afternoon, tied up a woman and her son at knifepoint, and stole jewellery and cash worth ₹10 lakh before fleeing. The Waliv police said that they have registered a case of robbery and four police teams along with a separate team from the crime branch are trying to track down the accused. Masked trio ties up mom and son, flees with ₹ 10 lakh jewellery

According to the police, Sangita Raut, 48, and her 15-year-old son were in their third floor apartment of Reliable Glory building in Vasai East, when the accused rang the bell around 1:30pm. The police said that when the teenage son opened the door, the accused allegedly pushed him aside, barged into the house and tied up the duo, injuring the woman in the scuffle that ensued. The trio then broke into the woman’s cupboard and fled with jewellery and cash worth ₹10 lakh.

Neighbours who heard the mother and son’s screams rushed into the house to find the duo tied up. The police said that they were then rushed to the Platinum hospital in Vasai East where the woman is being treated for her injuries.

Purnima Chougule-Shringi, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, said, “We suspect the involvement of an insider who knew where the keys to the cupboard were kept and that there was jewellery worth ₹10 lakh in it.”

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has created a stir among local residents. A police officer from the Waliv police station said that a robbery case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and while four police teams are tracking down the accused, the crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation.