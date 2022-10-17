Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Massive fire in Thane godown

Massive fire in Thane godown

mumbai news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:10 AM IST

As per the Regional Disaster Management Force (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire broke out in three cardboard godowns

A fire broke out in a godown in Khan Compound in Mumbra, Thane. (HT PHOTO)
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: A massive fire broke out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra, Thane, on Sunday evening around 8 pm.

Followed by the incident, a fire department team of the Mumbra police with one fire tender, and two water tankers reached the spot and initiated to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, claimed the RDMC officials.

“The blaze is now under control after almost two hours. While the fire is yet to be doused completely. The team is working on it,” said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC.

