Matunga railway staff oppose relocation to Air India colony for DRP

Mumbai: Around 40-50 families living in a decades-old railway staff colony in Matunga West were in for a rude shock on June 11, when they received notices asking them to vacate their buildings by June 26. Mumbai, India. June 22, 2026 - BMC has posted notices on approximately 1,600 trees scheduled for cutting and replanting as part of the Dharavi redevelopment project at Mahim Railway Colony. Mumbai, India. June 22, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The quaint, seven-acre colony, surrounded by a canopy of nearly 800 trees, will soon be dotted with cement and concrete. The colony’s 22 residential buildings, home to around 225 families, are set to make way for multi-storey buildings as part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Adani Group-led overhaul of one of Asia’s largest slums. The redevelopment is already underway. Around eight to 10 buildings in the colony have been demolished, while four high-rise towers are currently under construction.

However, while most families have been allotted transit accommodation in railway colonies located near railway stations, around 40-50 families have been asked to move to the Air India staff colony in Kalina, which is around 3.5 km from the nearest railway station, Santacruz.

Railway unions have opposed the move, claiming the Air India colony is also in a dilapidated condition. Most of the railway staff residing in the Matunga colony work in the safety cadre as motormen, drivers, engineers and personnel from rail maintenance departments.

One of the affected employees, most of whom work with Western Railway (WR), told HT that they were supposed to be accommodated in newly constructed multi-storey buildings within the same colony before their existing quarters were demolished.

“Instead, we are being asked to shift to the Air India colony in Kalina. We are in talks with the WR administration, asking them to relocate us to railway staff buildings in Lower Parel or Dadar, which are closer. However, we are being pushed with a deadline over our heads,” the railway employee said, on condition of anonymity.

“There are families with children who go to nearby schools who are worried about fresh admissions. There are also physically disabled employees who will have to travel from Kalina to the railway station without proper connectivity.”

The unions also claimed that the Adani Group-led Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), which is overseeing the multi-crore DRP, has been pushing the WR administration to expedite the relocation process. They claimed WR has threatened action if families do not occupy the transit accommodation allotted to them by June 26.

The letter sent by WR to the families, a copy of which is with HT, states: “No employee will be permitted to retain both the existing Matunga quarters and the allotted transit accommodation simultaneously beyond the permissible period. Retention of the existing quarters beyond the permissible period will attract penal rent and other action under the Railway rules.”

R G Kabar, general secretary of the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, said he has written to WR general manager R Pandey, highlighting the families’ concerns.

“The Railways have sufficient quarters and land available where these employees and their families can be shifted. As per the understanding, 812 quarters were supposed to be constructed in multi-storey buildings and staff relocated there. However, they are now being forced to shift to an isolated location, where there are issues such as distance from the railway station, waterlogging during monsoon, transportation of staff, etc.,” said Kabar.

Railway officials said discussions were held between the railway administration, led by the divisional railway manager (Mumbai Central) and the concerned occupants on June 12 related to relocation arrangements at the Air India Colony. According to a June 19 letter issued by WR’s Mumbai division, occupants of buildings 80, 82 and 83 will be allotted transit accommodation at Air India Colony 11 in Kalina in lieu of their quarters at Matunga Road.

“It may be noted that a period of 15 days [from June 11, when an internal note was sent] has been allowed to the occupants for shifting. Accordingly, all concerned occupants are requested to occupy the allotted transit accommodation on or before June 26,” the letter said.

“Regarding the security arrangements at Air India Colony, Kalina, it is informed that CCTV cameras have already been installed within the colony premises to ensure safety and security of residents. Further, necessary action is being taken for approaching city police authorities regarding security arrangements and adequate lighting in the external areas surrounding the colony premises, so that a safe and secure residential environment is ensured for the occupants,” the letter added.

WR officials said that their staff is being provided with well-maintained and spacious 2 BHK transit flats, with a carpet area of approximately 750 sqft.

“The flats are equipped with a modular kitchen, master bedroom, 24-hour BMC water supply, CCTV surveillance, two bathrooms, and other amenities. A dedicated shuttle service between Santacruz railway station and the Kalina colony is also being planned for the convenience of residents. In fact, employees shifting to the transit accommodation shall be provided a certain amount by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) or NMDPL towards shifting expenses. We are also providing alternate accommodation at Shatabdi Nagar in Dharavi,” said a WR official.

Other facilities promised at Kalina are regular building maintenance through a professional facility management agency and completion of waterproofing treatment, a dedicated four-wheeler parking facility along with adequate two-wheeler parking spaces, a playground and open recreational spaces for residents and their families, and a sewage treatment plant facility under development for improved civic infrastructure.

HT reached out to NMDPL for comment but did not receive a response till the time of going to press.