Mumbai: Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday appealed to citizens not to panic over rumours of a shortage of LPG cylinders, stating that the state government has already clarified that there is no such crisis. Mayor Tawde warns LPG shortage rumours fuel black market, urges public not to panic. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Responding to concerns being raised in public discussions and the media, Tawde said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that there is no shortage of LPG supply in the state. She urged the media and the public not to escalate the issue unnecessarily. “Once the chief minister has declared that there is no shortage of LPG, there is no reason to spread panic. Such discussions only create confusion among citizens,” Tawde said.

Tawde also clarified that the suggestion made by BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar regarding the use of coal as alternative fuel does not arise, as the supply of LPG cylinders remains adequate.

Tawde further explained that LPG distribution across the city continues through the regular network of authorised distributors, with routine deliveries taking place across residential areas. According to civic officials, supply chains remain stable and oil companies have not reported any disruption in cylinder availability.

According to the mayor, rumours of a shortage have led to unnecessary panic buying, with people standing in long queues to purchase cylinders and even resorting to buying them at inflated prices in the black market. As a result, several households have begun stockpiling cylinders at home.

“This panic is harming the poor the most. They are being forced to buy cylinders at higher rates because of the artificial demand that has been created,” Tawde said. She pointed out that it was the middlemen and black-market operators who were benefitting from such panic driver situations.

Tawde further criticised attempts to amplify the issue despite official clarification, calling it misleading for the public. She emphasised that spreading such concerns without any real shortage only creates unnecessary anxiety among citizens.