MbPA plans recreation, tourism, biz spaces on eastern waterfront

MUMBAI: More than 11 years since Mumbai's eastern waterfront's revamp plan was first formalised, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has taken another halting step forward by initiating plans to develop an international convention centre and a commercial area. The plan will cover an expanse of 22 hectares, of the total of 966.30 hectares owned by the MbPA on the eastern waterfront.

The port authority has decided to utilise land not required for port-related activity within the waterfront area for recreation, tourism and business purposes. It has invited consultants through an expression of interest to undertake a techno-economic feasibility survey, prepare budgetary quotations and act as the transaction advisor for development of an international convention centre and a commercial area.

“The aim of this project is to develop a trade fair and convention centre offering facilities at par with international standards, providing a permanent set-up for exhibitions, conferences, conventions and other business activities in Mumbai,” read MbPA’s bid document accessed by the Hindustan Times.

Three locations have been identified for the project. The first is a waterfront area at Princess Dock. This is where the Ro-Pax terminal is operational, a ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa in Alibag. The second is a plot near the Atal Setu landing point at Sewri. This is where one of the casting yards for the sea link was established. It is no longer required due to the project’s completion over a year ago. The third plot is not far from here, at Haji Bunder.

The techno-economic feasibility survey will involve various aspects, including a study of the demand potential for the project, defining a commercialisation strategy, a SWOT analysis, stakeholder consultations, design and cost estimates, financial feasibility analysis, deciding on the financial model (public private partnership, or engineering procurement construction, or special purpose vehicle), identifying revenue generation sources, among other things.

The larger plan to develop the eastern waterfront of Mumbai hasn’t really taken off. The only steps taken so far have been the reconstruction of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, establishment of a domestic cruise terminal, and a Ro-Pax terminal.

The eastern waterfront project was mooted in 2014 after the BJP-led government was elected in the state. The MbPA owns 966.30 hectares, stretching from Sassoon Dock at Mumbai’s southern tip, to Wadala. The project aims to unlock around 50 hectares.

In November 2014, a report authored by senior bureaucrat Rani Jadhav had recommended utilising the land bank for public housing, transportation and recreational purposes. A sizable portion was earmarked for open spaces such as public promenades, gardens, playgrounds, and spaces for art and culture, etc.

In December 2018, another report was prepared, recommending more space for “development” to “unlock the commercial potential of the land” and “create a flexible plan to meet market demands”.