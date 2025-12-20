MUMBAI: Unit 2 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police’s crime branch on Friday solved two separate murder cases within hours of the crimes and arrested two men who allegedly killed their victims following disputes over petty issues. MBVV crime branch solves two murder cases within hours

In the first case, the crime branch arrested a man identified as Khushnu Hembram, 28, for allegedly killing his co-worker with a chopper over a two-year-old dispute between their families in Jharkhand.

On Thursday morning, the police found a mutilated body near fields at Goraipada in Vasai East, with the chopper lying nearby. The police then circulated the victim’s photo and, with the help of CCTV footage from the area, identified him as Tata Kirsun Hembram, 30.

The investigation revealed that Kirsun’s father had been involved in a fight with Khushnu’s father in their native village in Jharkhand two years ago. The police traced Khushnu and arrested him at his residence on Friday morning.

During interrogation, Khushnu allegedly confessed to the murder, telling the police that his father had called him on Thursday to say that Kirsun’s father had threatened to kill him. In a fit of rage, Khushnu bought a chopper from the local market and met Kirsun for drinks. After the two became inebriated, Khushnu allegedly stabbed Kirsun several times and then fled from the spot.

“We have arrested the accused and will produce him before the court on Saturday,” said Madan Ballal, assistant commissioner of police (crime), MBVV.

In the second case, the crime branch arrested a man for allegedly killing his elder brother at their residence in Vasai East following a pettymatter. The accused, Suraj Nepali, 30, was caught at Vasai station in the early hours of Friday while he was preparing to board a train and flee to Nepal.

On Thursday, the police found the body of 35-year-old Yogesh Nepali in his house. On investigating the case, they found out that the victim stayed with his brother Suraj, who was absconding. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage of the area, the police traced his movements and subsequently arrested Suraj.

“The accused told us that during a fight over a petty issue, he banged his brother’s head on the floor and realised that Yogesh was dead. He then fled the spot,” said Ballal.

“We have arrested both the accused in handed them over to the respective police stations for further investigation,” added Ballal.