MUMBAI: The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has claimed a 100% detection rate for serious crimes registered in 2025, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery and rioting, even as the region continued to witness a steady rise in crimes against women. MBVV police claim near-total detection of serious crimes in 2025, but crimes against women rise

According to official data, the commissionerate registered a total of 6,625 crimes in 2025. Of these, 5,935 cases, around 90%, were detected, marking a marginal improvement over 2024, when the overall detection rate stood at 88%.

Registered cases refer to FIRs filed during the year, while detected cases indicate crimes in which the police identified the accused or made an arrest.

The MBVV Police Commissionerate, which was carved out on October 1, 2020, covers an area of around 391 square kilometres and serves a population estimated between 4.4 million and 5.4 million. The jurisdiction includes the rapidly urbanising regions of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai and Virar, and currently functions through 13 to 20 police stations, including newly created ones. The sanctioned strength of the force stands at 4,708 personnel.

Police commissioner Niket Kaushik said that intensified investigations, tighter supervision and focused crime-prevention initiatives had helped improve detection rates across police stations. “We have made sustained efforts to make the region safer and to solve cases efficiently. We are also working on cracking cold cases that have been pending for several years,” he said.

Crime-wise detection figures for 2025 show high success rates across categories: murder (98%), attempted murder (98%), robbery (100%), dacoity (90%), rioting (99%), assault (99%), rape (100%) and molestation (98%). Police officials said that all registered cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, rioting and rape during the year were solved.

However, the data also highlights a worrying trend. Despite multiple initiatives aimed at women’s safety, the number of rape cases has risen steadily over the past three years. In 2023, the MBVV region recorded 360 rape cases. This rose to 412 cases in 2024 and further increased to 466 cases in 2025.

Senior officers said several cases involved women being lured into relationships, cheated and later threatened or blackmailed using photographs taken in compromising situations. Police also flagged a rise in molestation, stalking, the use of obscene language and the circulation of obscene messages, with social media platforms, particularly Instagram, emerging as a major medium through which such offences were committed. Incidents involving accused from influential professions, including teachers, doctors and politicians, were also reported.

To address crimes against women and domestic violence, the police have strengthened initiatives such as regular patrolling, the 112 emergency helpline, Damini squads, grievance redressal days, the Purna Dhairya scheme and the Bharosa Cell. Officials said the Bharosa Cell was set up to prioritise women’s complaints, offer counselling and emotional support, and help resolve grievances at an early stage. Through the cell, the police have also assisted in bringing back residents stranded abroad and rescuing individuals trapped in cyber slavery after being lured by fake overseas job offers.

In addition, the police registered 3,617 cases related to prohibition, gambling, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other offences in 2025. Of these, 3,594 cases were detected, translating into a success rate of 99%.