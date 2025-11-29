Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

MCOCA court frames charges against nine in 2021 murder of Bhandup food stall owner

ByVikrant Jha
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 03:08 am IST

A Mumbai court charges nine accused in the 2021 murder of food stall owner Suraj Mehra, linking it to organized crime and rivalries.

MUMBAI: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Friday framed charges against nine accused in the 2021 murder of Bhandup-based food stall owner Suraj Mehra, alias Nepali, formally paving the way for the trial to begin.

MCOCA court frames charges against nine in 2021 murder of Bhandup food stall owner
MCOCA court frames charges against nine in 2021 murder of Bhandup food stall owner

Special Judge Mahesh K Jadhav held that the prosecution had placed adequate material on record to proceed against the accused. Charges were framed under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to murder, grievous hurt, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, wrongful confinement and destruction of evidence, along with sections dealing with acts committed with a common intention.

These were read with sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The court also invoked sections 3(1)(i), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA, which relate respectively to committing organised crime, enhanced punishment for such offences, and participation in an organised crime syndicate. The charges were read out and explained in Marathi; all nine accused pleaded not guilty.

One more individual named in the case is being tried separately as a juvenile in conflict with law.

According to the prosecution, Mehra was attacked on October 4, 2021 while returning home with a friend after shutting his food stall for the day. While the friend survived, Mehra was critically injured and later died at Mulund General Hospital. The case was initially probed by Bhandup police before being transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Investigators allege that the killing was executed by members of an organised crime syndicate on the instructions of alleged gang leader Amit Madhukar Bhogle, who purportedly had a long-standing rivalry with Mehra. The two had reportedly exchanged threats in the weeks preceding the attack. Bhogle is accused of directing his associates, including the alleged principal attackers, to eliminate Mehra in order to assert his dominance in the area.

The crime branch has claimed that Bhogle was formerly associated with the Kumar Pillai gang before forming his own syndicate operating across Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane. The gang allegedly used threats and violence to secure construction-related contracts and has been linked to at least 34 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / MCOCA court frames charges against nine in 2021 murder of Bhandup food stall owner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Mumbai special MCOCA court has framed charges against nine individuals for the 2021 murder of food stall owner Suraj Mehra, alias Nepali, allowing the trial to commence. The accused face multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy, linked to an organized crime syndicate led by Amit Madhukar Bhogle, who had a rivalry with Mehra. The case highlights ongoing criminal activities in the region.