MUMBAI: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Friday framed charges against nine accused in the 2021 murder of Bhandup-based food stall owner Suraj Mehra, alias Nepali, formally paving the way for the trial to begin. MCOCA court frames charges against nine in 2021 murder of Bhandup food stall owner

Special Judge Mahesh K Jadhav held that the prosecution had placed adequate material on record to proceed against the accused. Charges were framed under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to murder, grievous hurt, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, wrongful confinement and destruction of evidence, along with sections dealing with acts committed with a common intention.

These were read with sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The court also invoked sections 3(1)(i), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA, which relate respectively to committing organised crime, enhanced punishment for such offences, and participation in an organised crime syndicate. The charges were read out and explained in Marathi; all nine accused pleaded not guilty.

One more individual named in the case is being tried separately as a juvenile in conflict with law.

According to the prosecution, Mehra was attacked on October 4, 2021 while returning home with a friend after shutting his food stall for the day. While the friend survived, Mehra was critically injured and later died at Mulund General Hospital. The case was initially probed by Bhandup police before being transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Investigators allege that the killing was executed by members of an organised crime syndicate on the instructions of alleged gang leader Amit Madhukar Bhogle, who purportedly had a long-standing rivalry with Mehra. The two had reportedly exchanged threats in the weeks preceding the attack. Bhogle is accused of directing his associates, including the alleged principal attackers, to eliminate Mehra in order to assert his dominance in the area.

The crime branch has claimed that Bhogle was formerly associated with the Kumar Pillai gang before forming his own syndicate operating across Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane. The gang allegedly used threats and violence to secure construction-related contracts and has been linked to at least 34 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.