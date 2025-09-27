MCOCA court grants bail to gangster Ejaz Lakdawala’s aide in 2020 extortion case

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court on Thursday granted bail to Salim Abdul Sattar Penwala, also known as Salim Maharaj or Salim Dadhi, an alleged close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, in a 2020 extortion case. (Shutterstock)

Special Judge NR Pradhan granted Penwala bail primarily because he has been incarcerated for over five years. Additionally, though charges against him were framed on February 2, 2022, the prosecution had so far examined only two witnesses, both of whom did not support its case.

The case dates back to August 2019, when a real estate developer received international calls to his office in Mazgaon demanding a ransom. Investigators later alleged that Penwala had acted as a link between the complainant and Lakdawala, who allegedly orchestrated the extortion from abroad.

Penwala applied for bail, contending that his continued custody was unjustified, given the delay in proceedings. The bail application also cited the case of his co-accused in another case, Tariq Abdul Karim Merchant, also known as Tariq Parveen. Merchant was granted bail in May 2025 on similar grounds.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, opposed the bail plea, arguing that there was prima facie evidence linking Penwala to the crime, including allegations that he provided the complainant’s contact details to Lakdawala, who then made threatening calls and demanded ransom from a Mazgaon-based builder.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Penwala had allegedly provided similar details of other businessmen to Lakdawala and was named as a co-accused in at least three other cases against the gangster. Apart from pointing out Penwala’s criminal antecedents, the prosecutor also warned of the risk of reoffending if he were released.

The court, however, said Penwala’s continued detention could not be justified when there was no substantial progress in the trial. It noted that all other accused in all the cases against him, except the gangster himself, were released on bail.

Penwala was, thus, granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one or two sureties. Conditions imposed include reporting to the investigating officer when called, attending all trial dates unless specifically exempted, not leaving Maharashtra without the court’s permission, refraining from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and disclosing his residence before release.