MUMBAI: The court has refused bail to a 28-year-old accused in the 2020 Ghatkopar chain-snatching incident that claimed the life of a woman. Rejecting his bail plea, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court held that there was sufficient evidence of his role in an organised crime syndicate. MCOCA court refuses bail to 2020 chain-snatching murder case

According to the prosecution, the accused, Waris Mohammad Ibrahim Sheikh, and a co-accused had allegedly snatched a mangalsutra from a woman at Kamraj Nagar in September 2020. During the theft, the victim was dragged along the road, and a week later she succumbed to a fatal head injury.

Sheikh’s lawyer argued that he had been falsely implicated and pointed out that CCTV footage implicating him, and the Test Identification Parade, a procedure where witnesses identify the offender from a line up, had been delayed. The defence also highlighted that he had been in custody for over five years, citing the prolonged incarceration as grounds for bail.

Rejecting these claims, the court observed, “Long incarceration is not grounds to release this member of the crime syndicate from the case where an innocent lady lost her life.” The court also relied on a combination of evidence to reject the bail plea. “CCTV footage along with statements of witnesses with the material of CDR (call details record) and statement of eye witnesses reflect the involvement of the applicant with mens rea (intention or knowledge of wrongdoing),” the order stated. The court further noted that the accused was “deeply involved in the crime” and part of a “crime syndicate”.

The court also took into account Sheikh’s criminal record, pointing out that at least seven cases were registered against him and a co-accused. “The applicant is a habitual offender. If he is released on bail, there are chances of tampering with the case of prosecution,” the judge remarked.

In the ongoing trial of the case, six witnesses have already been examined, and additional sessions judge Mahesh K Jadhav directed that proceedings continue without further delay.