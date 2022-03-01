MCZMA asks BMC to seek alternative alignments for proposed bridge network

Mumbai The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has deferred coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances for a network of five vehicular bridges proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the western suburbs and asked the municipal corporation to explore alternative alignments for them to reduce their impact on mangroves.

The objective of these bridges is to increase connectivity in the Versova-Malad-Marve region, which is woven by a network of streams, mudflats and mangroves.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on December 27 that these bridges (along with a seventh bridge proposed by the MMRDA connecting Gorai to Borivali) will eat into a mangrove area of 29.6 acres, just over the size of Azad Maidan. Approximately 2,000 mangrove trees are expected to be felled by the BMC alone.

The proposed bridges will include the Madh-Versova creek bridge, a bridge linking Marve-Manori, another running across Oshiwara River & Malad creek, yet another over the Ramchander Nalla in Malad, a bridge from Lagoon Road to Infinity Mall and widening of an existing bridge at Dharivali village over Madh Creek. While the bridge over the Ramchander Nalla was given a go-ahead by the MCMZA in its last meeting on February 4 (minutes of which were accessed by HT this week), the remainder were deferred, and the BMC was asked to consider alternate alignments for these so as to minimize the number of mangrove trees that may need to be felled.

At the time of submitting its proposal for CRZ clearance to the MCZMA in June last year, the BMC has submitted a cumulative rapid environment impact assessment report for all six bridges. However, given their footprint in a protected area, the MCZMA has now asked the municipal corporation to submit individual, site-specific EIA reports for each of the proposed bridges, along with a detailed note on their socio-economic impact, given the presence of fishing communities in the region.

The projects are being undertaken by the BMC as part of a network of six elevated roads in the north-west suburbs, to ease pressure on SV Road, Link Road and the Western Express Highway. Currently, commuters travelling to Madh, Marve, or Malwani from Borivali or Andheri take either the Link Road or SV Road up to Evershine Nagar and turn onto the Malad-Marve Road. The bridges will reduce the distance between Oshiwara and Madh by approximately one hour during peak travel time.

Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti and a petitioner in a Bombay High Court (HC), filed a PIL seeking better protection of mangroves across the state, said the extent of forests sought to be diverted for these bridges is worrying.

“On the one hand, you have the state government publicising its efforts at bringing mangroves under legal protection, but there are several projects like these for which they are constantly being diverted. The impact of these projects has not been thought through. Take Oshiwara River, for example. There are two existing bridges across it. More bridges will perforate the swamp and interfere with the flow of tidal water. Compensatory afforestation elsewhere will not make up for local damage,” Stalin said.

The bridges are also currently awaiting forest clearance (FC) from the forest department.