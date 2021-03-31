MCZMA gives assent to revised draft CZMPs for Mumbai

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has green-lit revised draft coastal zone management plans (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburban districts, officials privy to the matter confirmed on Tuesday. The revised CZMP drafts were formulated earlier this year, following public hearings in February, and were considered by the MCZMA in its 153rd meeting on March 18 (the agenda for which is available on the MCZMA website).

While the minutes of the meeting are yet to be released, two officials with direct knowledge of the development (who did not wish to be identified) confirmed that the revised draft CZMPs have received the MCZMA’s assent, and are currently awaiting the state government’s nod before being sent to the Centre for final approval.

“Public hearings were held in February to receive objections and suggestions on the previous iteration of the CZMP, which was published in January 2020. It was learnt that the main objection is with regards to the coastal mapping in which regulatory zones have been delineated. The maps have been revised keeping in mind public feedback. The Authority has given a go ahead on these changes, and the revised plans are now with the state government, who will forward them to an appropriate body under the MoEFCC,” said one of the officials.

Environmentalists expressed concern over this development. “What are the specific revisions in draft? What is the methodology that has been employed in delineating these regulatory zones? The updated coastal maps have not been put in the public domain, even though they have been ostensibly revised on the basis of public feedback,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust, calling for increased transparency in the matter.

A senior government official privy to the development, however, clarified that the updated coastal maps are likely to be included in the minutes of the MCZMA’s 153rd meeting. “If the National Coastal Zone Management Authority does not object to the maps being made public, they will surely be included in the minutes, which will be released soon,” said the official.