Medical board to examine Nawab Malik

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court on Friday ordered the dean of Sir JJ hospital to constitute a medical board to examine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case registered on February 11 last year against gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.

The court order came after the hospital submitted that Malik still needs medical attendance as the condition of his kidney is bad. The hospital dean also recommended Malik to seek a detailed opinion of a nephrologist to determine further steps needed to be taken.

Hence, Malik’s lawyers on Thursday sought court’s permission to allow a senior nephrologist to examine the NCP leader.

Considering this, the court asked the dean of Sir JJ hospital to constitute a committee.

As per the order, the board will have Dr Ayub Siddique, head of urology department of Sir JJ Hospital, Dr Gita Sheth, nephrologist of Sir JJ hospital and head of department, general physician, Sir JJ hospital to determine the health condition of Malik and submit a report in 10 days.

Last month, CritiCare hospital, where the NCP leader is presently admitted, had claimed that Malik can be discharged. Malik was admitted to the hospital on May 17 last year after suffering from several complications.

In its summary filed in the court on December 10, the hospital claimed that Hemali Trivedi-Gupta, consulting urologist, reviewed Malik’s condition with his PET scan reports and came to the conclusion that in case of severe hematuria with a drop in haemoglobin or worsening of renal function, a renal angiography and possibly a left nephrectomy can be considered at a later stage.

She had affirmed on November 29, 2022, that there was no active urological management at present after reviewing all the reports. Based on her observations, the hospital submitted a summary to the special court stating, “It was decided on November 30, 2022, that there was no need for further hospitalisation.”

