MUMBAI: A bitter standoff in Maharashtra’s medical community over the legitimacy of homeopaths prescribing allopathic medicines showed signs of easing late Thursday, after a meeting between Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Medical showdown eases as CM intervenes in homeopath-allopath standoff

The controversy erupted after the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) began registering homeopathic doctors who completed a six-month Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), allowing them to prescribe allopathic medicines. The decision sparked fierce backlash from the allopathic community, which labelled the move “irresponsible” and “a danger to public health.”

But in a late-night statement, IMA Maharashtra said its leadership met CM Fadnavis, who gave a positive response to their concerns and directed an urgent review meeting on the issue. Following the CM’s assurance, the IMA has deferred its planned token strike on July 11 until further notice.

Despite the temporary truce, tensions remain high between the two medical systems. Homeopathy associations have announced counter-protests, including a hunger strike and legal action, accusing allopathic bodies of obstructing long-overdue reforms.

The flashpoint is the CCMP course, introduced in 2014 and approved by the state health university, but implemented only recently. Over 9,000 BHMS-qualified doctors have completed it and are now being registered under the MMC—a move welcomed by homeopaths as a long-delayed step towards addressing healthcare gaps in rural Maharashtra.

“The IMA is falsely portraying this as a shortcut to practise allopathy,” said Dr Prakash Zambad, regional vice-president of HIMPAM. “This is a structured, government-approved course, open only to doctors who have already completed 5.5 years of rigorous homeopathic education.”

Allopathic doctors disagree, calling the equivalence both misleading and unsafe. “A 5.5-year MBBS course with exhaustive clinical training cannot be compared to a six-month module,” said Dr Aditi Kanade, general secretary of Central MARD, which had also condemned the MMC decision.

“This isn’t a professional rivalry. It’s about protecting patient safety and public trust,” added Dr Jayesh Lele, former IMA national secretary.

Homeopaths argue that the implementation delay of the CCMP programme denied the public access to thousands of trained doctors who could have bolstered primary and emergency care, especially in underserved regions.

But former MMC president Dr Shivkumar Utture questioned the rationale: “Sixty percent of our population lives in rural India. That doesn’t mean they deserve second-tier care. The state should invest in better deployment of qualified MBBS doctors instead of fast-tracking alternatives.”

Dr Deepak Baid, former president of the Association of Medical Consultants, said, “This is like letting someone practise law after a six-month crash course. Cross-disciplinary practice can set a dangerous precedent.”

While the MMC is yet to roll back its notification, the issue has now reached the highest levels of the state government and is likely to see further developments in the coming days.