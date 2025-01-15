Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Medicine supply to hospitals resumes after BMC assures payment

ByShreya Jachak
Jan 15, 2025 07:20 AM IST

A day after All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation (AFDLHF) stopped the supply of medicines to 27 civic run hospitals for non-payment of dues worth ₹120 crore, the foundation resumed supply at 11am on Tuesday.

MUMBAI: A day after All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation (AFDLHF) stopped the supply of medicines to 27 civic run hospitals for non-payment of dues worth 120 crore, the foundation resumed supply at 11am on Tuesday.

Medicine supply to hospitals resumes after BMC assures payment
Medicine supply to hospitals resumes after BMC assures payment

On Tuesday, an internal meeting of AFDLHF stakeholders was held to discuss the solution of part-payment put forth by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

“The civic body’s letter is assuring, so we decided to accept the proposal. If they fail to comply, we will rethink our decision about the strike,” said Abhay Pandey, president, AFDLHF.

The letter issued by the civic body on January 13 stated that 50% of the dues will be cleared in the next two weeks and the balance by February 15. HT has a copy of the letter.

The letter further stated that around 20 crore medicine bills are pending with the major hospitals, around 5 crore bills are pending with vigilance compliances and around 35 crore are pending under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya yojana, a state health insurance scheme.

“Hospital deans and account officers are directed to process and clear the bills as soon as possible,” the letter read.

Sanjay Kurhade, deputy municipal commissioner in charge of public health, was unavailable for comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On