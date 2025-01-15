MUMBAI: A day after All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation (AFDLHF) stopped the supply of medicines to 27 civic run hospitals for non-payment of dues worth ₹120 crore, the foundation resumed supply at 11am on Tuesday. Medicine supply to hospitals resumes after BMC assures payment

On Tuesday, an internal meeting of AFDLHF stakeholders was held to discuss the solution of part-payment put forth by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

“The civic body’s letter is assuring, so we decided to accept the proposal. If they fail to comply, we will rethink our decision about the strike,” said Abhay Pandey, president, AFDLHF.

The letter issued by the civic body on January 13 stated that 50% of the dues will be cleared in the next two weeks and the balance by February 15. HT has a copy of the letter.

The letter further stated that around ₹20 crore medicine bills are pending with the major hospitals, around ₹5 crore bills are pending with vigilance compliances and around ₹35 crore are pending under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya yojana, a state health insurance scheme.

“Hospital deans and account officers are directed to process and clear the bills as soon as possible,” the letter read.

Sanjay Kurhade, deputy municipal commissioner in charge of public health, was unavailable for comment.