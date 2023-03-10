Memorials, monuments and shrines: State government reaches out to various communities

Mumbai: Even as the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday clarified that the state assembly elections will not be advanced, the Maharashtra government tried to reach out to a number of castes and communities — from politically dominant Marathas to backward castes — by announcing various initiatives or schemes in the name of their deities or popular personalities. HT Image

The govenrment will be spending over ₹900 crore on various schemes related to founder of Maratha empire, King Shivaji Maharaj including celebration of the king’s coronation day in June next year. It has earmarked a sum of ₹446 crore for construction of 15 memorials and monuments that comes from various communities, along with a monument and Samadhi Sthal (burial place) of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Pune by spending a sum of ₹270 crore alone.

It has also announced setting up four development corporations for the Lingayat, Gurava, Ramoshi and Vadar communities. The government also declared to make appropriate provisions for the other 12 development corporations that run welfare schemes for various castes and communities in the state.

It has also pledged to develop five Jyotirlinga shrines and their ancient temples at Pune, Nashik, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Beed and made a provision of ₹300 crore for the same.

The announcements were made by Fadnavis, who is also the state finance minister, while presenting the state’s budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

“The state government has decided to organise the ‘Shiv Rajyabhishek Mahotsav’ (coronation of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) between June 2 and 9 and has made an outlay of ₹350 crore,” the finance minister announced.

The state will develop a theme park in the name of the Maratha warrior at Ambegaon at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has planned to develop public parks with audio-visual media facilities in five cities — Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur where the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be exhibited. An outlay of ₹250 crore will be made available for this purpose, Fadnavis informed the lower House.

Along with them, a museum on his life will be set up at Shivneri Fort, (Shivaji’s birthplace). The state will also make a provision of ₹300 crore for conservation of forts that are from Shivaji’s era.

The announcements are significant considering the anger in the Maratha community against the Shinde-Fadnavis government following the “insulting” remarks made by the then governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other BJP leaders.

Praising the budget, chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “It is an inclusive budget which will ensure taking everyone along on the way of development and prosperity.”

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar termed the announcements as election preparedness by the state government. “Every community has divided their own ideals thus they took names of all these ideals and great personalities to woo the respective communities. This is nothing but preparations for the upcoming elections,” the opposition leader said.

Besides, Fadnavis said that substantial provision will be made for the development of shrines such as Riddhapur, Katol, Bishnoor, Jalicha Dev, Pohicha Dev, Nanded, Panchaleshwar, Paithan etc. which are important places for Mahanubhava Panth. For the Varkari community, a Shri Santh Namdev Maharaj Kirtankar Sanman Yojana will also be implemented, he added.

The memorials announced by the state govt are:

“Samadhisthal” at Gadgenagar in the name of Sant Gadge Maharaj.

A memorial of Pragyachakshu Sant Gulabrao Maharaj in Amravati dist.

A memorial of martyrs of the freedom struggle at Wardha

Jungle Satyagraha memorials at three places in Vidarbha

Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule National Memorial at Bhidewada in Pune

Memorial at the birthplace of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe at Sangli

A memorial in the name of late RS Gavai in Amravati

Memorial in the name of famous thinker and critic Late Narhar Kurundakar at Nanded

A memorial in the name of Shivajirao Deshmukh at Sangli.

Shri Sant Jagnade Maharaj Art Gallery at Nagpur and his “Samadhi Sthal” (burial place) in Pune and

Shri Sant Sevalal Maharaj memorial at the pilgrimage site for Banjara community in Washim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON