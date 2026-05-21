MUMBAI: Preparatory work for the proposed extension of Mumbai Metro 11 from Wadala to Bandra Terminus via Dharavi is set to begin. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) initiated the process to map underground utilities along the route before construction starts. Metro 11 extension groundwork to begin soon

The extension is part of the larger Metro 11 corridor connecting Wadala to the Gateway of India through Nagpada and Crawford Market.

MMRC has floated a tender to appoint an agency to conduct underground utility surveys in densely populated stretches along the proposed alignment.

“The scope of work includes conducting underground utility surveys using Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) up to a depth of five metres, mapping pipelines, power cables and telecom ducts, and preparing detailed reports with plans and photographs,” an MMRC official said.

The consultant will also coordinate with multiple stakeholders to collect data on underground obstacles and submit a final report within a month of appointment.

In March, the state government directed MMRC to extend the corridor by 6.9km from Wadala to Bandra Terminus via Dharavi, spanning nearly eight hectares.

Originally conceived as an extension of Metro 4 — connecting Wadala, Ghatkopar, Thane and Kasarvadavali — the line will now branch towards Bandra Terminus.

During the 2026-27 state budget presentation, the Maharashtra government pegged the cost of the initial 16.5km Metro 11 project at ₹23,487 crore.

In September 2025, the state cabinet approved the project and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Port Authority to contribute ₹2,411 crore and ₹804 crore respectively, citing improved connectivity in areas under their jurisdiction. The state and Centre will each contribute ₹3,137 crore, while ₹12,163 crore will be raised through institutional loans.