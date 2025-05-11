Metro 3 BKC-Worli route’s opening day sees over 26,000 riders

MUMBAI: The first day of the extended underground Mumbai Metro 3 line from Bandra Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk has brought relief to residents along its alignment. On Saturday, until 8 pm, 26,758 passengers had used the metro as compared to 15,911 who availed of its services on May 3 until 8 pm when the metro’s operations had not extended beyond BKC. Mumbai, India - May 10, 2025: 5 yrs old Kajol, Vile Parle takes a joy ride on first day of Aqua Line between Second phase of Mumbai Metro-3, cover a 9.6 km stretch between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Among the joyriders over the weekend were a group of Mahim residents who hopped on to the metro at Sitaladevi Mandir station. “We are impressed with its modern infrastructure, speedy travel time and comfortable coaches,” said Mahim resident Irfan Macchiwala. “Metro 3 is a game changer for the metropolis. It connects the heart of the city in minutes and is a relief from the overcrowded roads and local trains.”

Some passengers took to social media to share their feedback with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

‘…It was an awesome feeling like any other metro in a foreign country. A few suggestions, 1. While travelling from Shivaji Park to Acharya Atre Chowk stop, the indicator was not working and there was no dustbin at the exit to throw the used tickets,’ posted Amey on X. (Sic)

Melville D’Souza, another X user, said that though the Metro 3 line looked ‘fantastic’, the exits were not properly named on the map. ‘Please put proper signage,’ he urged. ‘There seems to be a mistake/ mismatch in the maps at Siddhivinayak Metro; the exit towards Kirti College is mentioned as Exit A2 on the underground entrance but on the map outside the station the same exit shows (as) Exit A3.’

To improve footfalls and encourage people to travel by metro instead of private vehicles, MMRCL has entered into a collaboration with a mall. “As part of our commitment to seamless travel, we have joined hands with Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, to offer a free shuttle service from Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka) Metro Station to the mall, enhancing last-mile connectivity,” said an MMRCL official.

The Metro 3 route has been operational between Aarey-JVLR and BKC, a length of 12.69 km, since October. The extended portion adds 9.77 km and six metro stations—Dharavi, Sitaladevi Mandir, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk. The entire route up to Cuffe Parade is 33.5 km long and is expected to start in mid-August.

Metro 9 trials from next week

During the inspection of Mumbai Metro 9, from Dahisar East to Bhayandar, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik told media persons that trial runs would begin between Dahisar East and Kashigaon next week. Trial runs are mandatory before operationalising the metro line.

Mumbai Metro 9 is being constructed by MMRDA. Owing to car depot-related challenges, the route has been split into two phases. The 4.5 km-long Dahisar East-to-Kashigaon route, with four metro stations, will commence by the end of the year, an extension to the existing Metro 7 (Gundavali to Dahisar). In the future, it will also connect to Line 10.