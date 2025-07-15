Metro 4 to be first line to begin operations sans a depot

MUMBAI: The upcoming Mumbai Metro 4 corridor—connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Wadala in Mumbai—will be the city’s first metro line to begin operations without a dedicated depot. To enable trials and system testing, rakes meant for Mumbai Metro Line 2B will be temporarily brought in from the Mandale depot in Mankhurd. Once ready, the 32-km Mumbai Metro 4 line is expected to significantly decongest the Eastern Express Highway and improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai and Thane. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

In the absence of a ready depot at Mogharpada, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has floated a ₹8.28-crore tender for the transportation of 8 six-coach trains, or 48 coaches in all, from Mandale to the Metro 4 viaduct between Gaimukh and Cadbury Junction and back.

This workaround comes as the Mogharpada depot, which was intended to serve Mumbai Metro 4 and its extension Mumbai Metro 4A, is facing construction delays. An official said that this was the first time in Mumbai’s metro history that rakes would be physically transported from one corridor to another, given the lack of rail connectivity between Metro 2B and Metro 4.

Since the two corridors are not linked by tracks, the rakes will be hauled over city roads using hydraulic multi-axle trailers, each carrying one coach weighing about 40 tonnes. The operation will be conducted primarily at night to avoid traffic congestion and will require permissions from multiple civic and traffic authorities.

Officials said the tender includes the entire scope of work such as dismantling coaches if needed, loading and unloading, securing permissions, transit insurance and safe delivery of the rakes to the destination. The contract period is 24 months, extendable by 12 months, depending on when the Mogharpada depot becomes functional.

“We are making optimal use of idle rakes from Metro 2B to ensure that trial runs on Metro 4 are not delayed,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity, “Waiting for the depot to be ready would have pushed commissioning timelines further.”

MMMOCL is also exploring temporary inspection facilities beyond Gaimukh metro station, where basic trial runs can be conducted on elevated tracks. The testing will include rolling stock integration with signalling, telecom, and traction systems.

The rakes intended for Metro 2B, which is still under construction, are currently lying unused at the Mandale depot. Hence, the authorities took a decision to divert these trains to serve Metro 4 and 4A for the time being, until Metro 2B becomes operational in the next year or two. Metro 2B is in the works between Mandale and Andheri West.

Once ready, the 32-km Mumbai Metro 4 line is expected to significantly decongest the Eastern Express Highway and improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai and Thane. The corridor is designed to cater to high ridership volumes and provide an alternative to overburdened suburban rail services.