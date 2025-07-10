Metro contractor fined 10 L for Acharya Atre Chowk flooding

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on contractor Dogus-Soma for flooding of the Acharya Atre Chowk underground metro station on May 26, following heavy rains. Passenger services at the station had to be halted immediately due to waterlogging. Passenger services at the Acharya Atre Chowk station had to be halted immediately due to waterlogging on May 26. (Hindustan Times)

An MMRCL official confirmed that Dogus-Soma, a joint venture firm, was penalised due to lapses.

A probe conducted after the incident revealed negligence and technical errors in construction, due to which the fine was imposed, according to the state’s response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Anil Galgali.

According to the preliminary investigation report on the incident – prepared by the general consultant overseeing the project and included in the response to the RTI application – the water ingress occurred due to collapse of the temporary fire barrier, a precast cement wall, near the B2 entry/ exit. Although a dewatering system was installed at the station, its capacity was inadequate for heavy rains and the contractor’s operator failed to turn on the pumps in time, causing water to spread throughout the station premises, onto platforms, the concourse area and stairs, the report said. The waterlogging damaged key equipment such as the automatic fare collection system and the signalling, telecom, electrical systems, it added.

Architectural damages were repaired within five days by the contractor at their own cost, said officials.