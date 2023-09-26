News / Cities / Mumbai News / Metro line 2A and 7 crosses 50 million ridership mark

Metro line 2A and 7 crosses 50 million ridership mark

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2023 12:52 AM IST

With metro line 2A and 7 crossing the 50 million ridership mark, the MMMOCL has also facilitated an extra entry/exit gate at Gundavali station on Line 7 for smoother movement of commuters, especially during peak hours

Mumbai: The two recently added Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7, have crossed the ridership mark of 50 million. From April 2, 2022, to September 24 this year, a staggering 5,05,22,330 passengers have commuted on the Andheri West-Dahisar-Gundavali route.

HT Image
HT Image

Moreover, people are adopting digital mode of ticketing through the Mumbai One Card. A total of 1,49,556 people have chosen this mode of payment method, which according to Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) authorities, is approximately 40% of daily passengers.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, CMD of MMMOCL & Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “Mumbaikars are increasingly choosing the metro as their preferred mode of transportation, and witnessing a 5% growth every month is a significant achievement. It is commendable that 40% of our passengers have opted for the Mumbai One Card, reducing the reliance on paper-based QR tickets. We are continuously working towards introducing various ticketing options to further enhance the convenience of our commuters.”

Among the bustling network of the Mumbai Metro, stations of Gundavali, Andheri West, Anand Nagar, Dahanukar Wadi, Dahisar East, Kandivali West, and Borivali West have seen heavy footfall.

The MMMOCL has also facilitated an extra entry/exit gate at Gundavali station on Line 7 for smoother movement of commuters, especially during peak hours.

