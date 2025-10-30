Metro, monorail operators to submit emergency mgmt plans to BMC

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s monorail and metro operators have been told to submit emergency management plans and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for review, to the civic administration, to strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness framework.

The directive was issued during a meeting of civic authorities in charge of disaster management, at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting was convened to assess the city’s response mechanisms following the August 19 monorail disruption near Bhakti Park, Chembur, which left several passengers stranded due to a technical fault.

Dr Vipin Sharma, chairperson of the Mumbai Suburban District Disaster Management Authority, and additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs), said the monorail and metro networks must be given “comprehensive and independent consideration” in the city’s overall emergency management strategy.

Dr Ashwini Joshi, chairperson of the Mumbai City District Disaster Management Authority, and additional municipal commissioner (city), directed that mock drills be conducted periodically at metro and monorail facilities to test and enhance response capabilities.

Additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Dr Amit Saini said the session was convened to review the coordination and readiness of agencies in light of Mumbai’s rapidly expanding transport infrastructure. He stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration to ensure a swift and efficient response during emergencies.

Professor Dr Ravi Sinha of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay praised the handling of the August 19 monorail incident, which involved the BMC’s disaster management department, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and other civic teams.