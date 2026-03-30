MHADA lottery 2026: Step-by-step guide to apply for affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is holding a lottery for buyers to get their hands on 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai. The MHADA lottery 2026, an annual scheme, will offer apartments for sale in many areas of Mumbai (Gemini Generated Photo for representation )

The MHADA lottery 2026, an annual scheme, will offer apartments for sale in many areas of Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Hindustan Times was the first to report that MHADA is expected to announce the lottery of around 2,500 apartments by March 31.

The online registration and application submission will begin on Monday, March 30, at 3 PM. The advertisement for the MHADA lottery was published on March 30 in newspapers across the state and on MHADA's official website: https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

The apartment price list has also been released.

Step-by-step guide to take part in the MHADA lottery 2026 Registration: To participate in the MHADA lottery 2026, users must visit the official MHADA website and register. For registration, you need to fill out basic information after creating a username. You need to keep documents like an Aadhaar card and a domicile certificate handy before you start the process.

Online application: After registering on the website, users must complete an online application to participate in the MHADA lottery 2026. For this, just select the lottery and scheme, and submit the online form after filling it out. Also, don't forget to print the acknowledgement slip.

The MHADA said that applicants who are already registered on the MHADA website must also submit their applications, and the last date for submission is April 29, 2026.

Payment: After submitting the online form, the only remaining step is to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD). The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT.

The lottery result The results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026, the MHADA said.

"A provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 5, 2026. Following the publication of the provisional list, a window has been provided until 3:00 PM on May 8, 2026, for filing online claims and objections. The final list of applications accepted for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 12, 2026," the MHADA said in a statement on March 29.