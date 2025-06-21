Mhada reduces prices of Kalyan homes
Mhada cuts prices for 6,248 houses in Shirgaon and Khoni under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, now selling from ₹19.11 lakh to ₹19.28 lakh.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (Mhada) Konkan board has reduced the prices of 6,248 units in housing projects at Shirgaon and Khoni villages under Kalyan tehsil. The houses, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for economically weaker section, will now be sold on a first-come first-serve basis.
Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-president and chief executive officer, Mhada, has approved the revised price for the houses. The price of 5,236 houses in Shirgaon has been reduced by ₹1.43 lakh each to ₹19.28 lakh each. Similarly, the price of 1,012 houses at Khoni has been reduced by ₹1.01 lakh to ₹19.11 lakh each.
