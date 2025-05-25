MUMBAI: The price of 6,248 flats in Thane, built as part of a government scheme for lower income groups, has been reduced between ₹1.01 lakh and ₹1.43 lakh, by the Konkan board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The reduction was due to a lack of response from buyers when the flats were launched in 2024. MHADA reduces sale prices of 6,248 flats at two EWS schemes

To provide housing to the economically weaker section (EWS) struggling to buy their own homes, the Maharashtra government is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in urban and rural areas through MHADA.

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, built the 6,248 flats at Khoni and Shirgaon in Kalyan and Badlapur in Thane district. The Konkan board launched these flats in 2024 at a “First come, first served” basis for the EWS, but when buyers did not respond as expected, the board proposed to reduce the prices.

“Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA, has approved the revised sale price proposal for the flats. As per this approval, the sale price of 5,236 flats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category at Shirgaon has been reduced by ₹1,43,404 per flat. The revised sale price of each flat will now be ₹19,28,742. The sale price of 1,012 flats at Khoni has been reduced by ₹1,01,800 per flat, bringing the new sale price per flat to ₹19,11,700,” said MHADA officials.

“This move will directly benefit eligible applicants, who want to buy these homes under a ‘First come, first served’ basis,” said Revati Gaikar, chief officer of the Konkan Board. The reduction will cost about ₹85.38 crore in revenue compared to earlier prices, but MHADA hopes these reduced prices will make housing even more affordable for the EWS.