Mhada seeks revocation of redevelopment NOC, Daginawala Mansion residents fear years of delay

MUMBAI: For the 60-odd families still living inside the crumbling Daginawala Mansion opposite Mahim railway station, Mhada’s proposal to revoke the redevelopment No Objection Certificate (NOC) has brought mixed emotions. While residents agree that the developer has failed to honour its commitments for nearly eight years, many fear that cancelling the NOC would send them back to square one in what has already become a seemingly endless redevelopment battle. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026 - View of the dilapidated and poor condition Daginawala building in the Mahim area. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The over 90-year-old building was granted a redevelopment NOC by Mhada in 2017 after Reshma Construction was appointed to redevelop the property, which originally housed 96 tenants. Residents allege that despite securing the project, the developer neither commenced work nor maintained communication with tenants, leaving them stranded in a structure that has steadily deteriorated over the years.

Last month, the deputy engineer-IV of Mhada’s G-North Division under the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board proposed to the board’s chief officer that the NOC be revoked owing to the lack of progress.

For residents, however, the proposal has triggered anxiety. “I woke up one morning five months ago to find a portion of my ceiling lying on the floor,” said 70-year-old resident Jayant Gawde. “But that wasn’t shocking anymore. This has become our life. Every few days some part of the building falls. We have learnt to live with fear.”

Of the original 96 tenants, around 60 continue to live in the mansion, while several families have shifted elsewhere after deciding it was no longer safe to remain in the ageing structure.

Despite the building’s worsening condition, many residents are opposed to scrapping the existing redevelopment arrangement.

“We do not want the redevelopment process to start all over again,” said Neeta Ranawat, 50. “We only want the developer to start the work. Instead of spending time cancelling the NOC, the authorities should ensure that the developer fulfils its responsibility. We want redevelopment, nothing more and nothing less.”

Shop owner Tarun Jain voiced similar concerns. “If the NOC is cancelled, we will be back to square one. We have already spent years waiting and have reached the brink of redevelopment. Starting the entire process again could take several more years,” he said.

Residents say every monsoon worsens their ordeal. “The structure has become so dilapidated that everyone lives in constant fear,” said resident Sweety Mehta. “With the rains here, it feels like our roofs are just one heavy downpour away from collapsing. Some repair work began after HT highlighted our plight, but repairs alone cannot save this building anymore.”

A senior Mhada official said a hearing would be conducted before a final decision is taken, during which both the tenants and the developer will be given an opportunity to present their case.

“We arrived at this proposal because there has been no progress on redevelopment and the building is living on borrowed time,” the official said. “Once an NOC is granted, Mhada has limited powers to intervene. If the NOC is eventually revoked, the tenants will have the opportunity to appoint another developer. This decision has been taken after considering both the condition of the building and the concerns raised by the residents.”

The proposal to the chief officer states that “despite the lapse of time, the old cessed building remains on-site in a highly dilapidated condition with tenants still residing inside.” It further notes that Mhada had earlier issued directions to the NOC holder to “safeguard the premises so as to avoid any loss of life or untoward incident,” but alleges that “no action was taken by the NOC holder.” While the developer subsequently informed the authority that repair work had been carried out in the common passage to safeguard the premises, the proposal observes that the measures undertaken were “not sufficient to safeguard the building,” stated the May 4 letter.

When contacted by HT, representatives of Reshma Construction declined to comment.