Mhada to construct houses for victims of Taliye village

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:03 PM IST

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday announced that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will construct prefabricated houses for the victims of Taliye village and rehabilitate them. A landslide on Taliye village of Raigad district wiped out 35 homes killing over 38 people, with many trapped under. The minister said that Mhada will survey for a preferable location to built the new homes. Awhad, in a tweet, said, “Announcing that Mhada, a part of housing ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding & resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad taluka of Raigad district. Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray & Honourable Sharad Pawar have tasked me to do this.” He also posted models of the proposed homes to be built.

