I joined BJP because of party's commitment to national security: Ujjwal Nikam

MUMBAI: Known among Maharashtra’s legal fraternity as a special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam, 71, was awarded Padma Shri in 2016. He has resigned from all ongoing cases in that capacity after he was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. His opponent is Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad. Mumbai, India - May 6, 2024:Ujjwal Nikam, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Election 2024 at HT Office, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Jalgaon-born lawyer gained prominence when he was appointed special public prosecutor for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Since then, he has been associated with prominent cases like the murders of Gulshan Kumar and Pramod Mahajan, the controversial Khairlanji killings – where a Dalit family was murdered by members of the upper caste, etc.

He was appointed special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and secured the conviction of the lone survivor of the attacks -- Mohammed Ajmal Kasab.

In the round table with Hindustan Times, Nikam spoke about his refusal to join the Nationalist Congress Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his entry into politics with BJP and the poll pitch of his constituency.

What was behind the decision to go with the BJP?

I have been working on the criminal aspect of the law, and prosecuting criminals. I thought among all parties, BJP is a national party which has specific aim for security of the country and state.

It is important to convince leaders about making some radical changes in the extradition treaties because the existing laws are troublesome and time-consuming, which make the process expensive. Extradition treaty is made with due regard for laws of both countries – there needs to be a uniformity. I opted for the BJP because it has a national goal for the betterment of the country and common man.

So, there can be changes in extradition law and you will be part of it.

Yes, but let us see how far I get a chance in Parliament, if I am elected. I do have some ideas and plans.

Why was there such a delay in announcing your candidature?

I was asked eight to ten days ago about my candidature. I was in dilemma since I had no intention of joining politics. But the party high command asked me not to worry.

Who approached you from the BJP?

I won’t divulge that.

Was it the home minister?

I don’t want to divulge since there are speculations.

Was it Devendra Fadnavis? He is heading the party in Maharashtra.

That is the state. I am talking about the high command. The media has asked me this question but I have been determined not to answer – I don’t want to get into unnecessary controversies.

Last time you were asked to contest from Jalgaon as NCP candidate – it may have been a natural and easier constituency.

You may say so. In Jalgaon, I have not done any social work. My only qualification is that I am from Jalgaon. But Mumbaikars know me well since Mumbai is my karma bhoomi.

You are contesting for the first time from a large and local constituency. There’s a mix of the affluent and the impoverished – film stars, a large migrant and slum population, and people of different religions too.

Mumbaikars don’t discriminate. They never think “he is an outsider”; they think I am with them and from them.

What are the big issues in the constituency? Have you had the time to understand them?

Frankly, I am learning. One major issue I have found is the hutments near the airport and railway land. Other issues, I have been told, are related to the corporation (BMC) that can be resolved. However, I have been assuring people that though the issues are not concerned with the Parliament, their problems will certainly be solved if I speak as Ujjwal Nikam.

What are your plans to eradicate these slums?

I have not concentrated on it yet. My birth in politics is only 10 days old. But I realised that the airport is a very important and sensitive place, and there are hutments near it. When I came to Mumbai in 1993, the accused had tried to lob a hand grenade on the runway which fortunately didn’t explode.

It’s an interesting contest because you come from national renown and have handled cases that are very significant to the country. Your opponent is from the grassroots, and has been Mumbai Congress chief.

Yes, I admit she’s a local senior leader in politics. She has vast experience, but it doesn’t mean I can’t make it. I don’t want to make comparisons. One must have a specific goal – if I am elected and we meet after some years, you can ask, “Mr Nikam, what have you done”; and I will reply.

What is your pitch to the voters of your constituency?

I am appealing to them as a candidate. Their response is overwhelming because they know my name and my accomplishments – it’s the reason why the moment my candidature was declared, the opposition started a campaign against me.

What do you make of that?

I have given them a befitting reply.

But why do you think they have raised it?

They are scared of my candidature.

But it can backfire on them too.

It is backfiring. People are cursing them – the entire country has reacted. How can they make allegations that Mr Ujjwal Nikam is a traitor, that he should be put behind bars because an RSS person killed Hemant Karkare, and Ujjwal Nikam had not shown it on record? What is the evidence? I strongly condemn the statement.

Don’t you think Rajya Sabha would have been a better option for you?

Yes, Rajya Sabha would have been better.

With only two weeks for your election campaign, what are your priorities?

Every morning, my team decides which areas to visit through the day. This is the first time I am seeing such poor living conditions of people – people living crammed up in Khar Danda and Guzder Bund. But I was welcomed by all. I never introduce myself as “special public prosecutor”. I only say “mi Ujjwal Nikam boltoyo”. I am very confident that my call to people will make a lot of difference.

What do you think is your edge as opposed to your opponent Varsha Gaikwad?

I don’t want to state my advantage, and indirectly make a comparison of how I am better.

How then will people vote for you?

They will vote considering my past record and my intent. I am not going to say how I am superior. I have never made comparisons with any other prosecutor on how I am better than others.

Aamir Khan is going to be playing you in a biopic. How is that project going?

I don’t know. He’s got all the cases from me, and he is writing the story.

Are you happy that he is going to play you?

On record, he has not yet said ‘yes’. He is very closely associated with the story writers, but I don’t know what will happen.

What is your view of BJP’s strategy of polarisation in the state and country? Advertisements have created some stir.

I feel India is a country where all race, religion and caste have lived very peacefully. This harmony in India is the country’s most important facet. India’s democracy stands at number one globally.

Once you get elected, will you continue with your cases?

I wish to continue, as people are relying on me with much trust. I will have to see how much time I will have to spare.