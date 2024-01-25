Midday meals: Red dot for eggs, green for banana

Mumbai: The state government’s decision to introduce red and green dots on students’ ID cards, signifying their choice between eggs and bananas for midday meals, has sparked a debate among teachers about the potential discrimination students may face in the classrooms. HT Image

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday outlined the funding for the distribution of eggs, stating that under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman’ scheme, the state decided to provide eggs and bananas in midday meals. “If parents give consent for their child to have an egg, a dark red dot will be placed on the student’s ID card. If parents deny permission, a green dot will be used. These dots will aid in the appropriate distribution of food,” the GR said.

Expressing concern and criticism over this decision, Vasant Kalpande, former school education director of the state, termed it ‘useless’. “This decision may lead to discrimination in classrooms. The government must withdraw the decision and allow local teachers to decide the best approach for meal distribution,” said Kalpande.

Supporting Kalpande’s viewpoint, teachers’ activist Bhausaheb Chaskar emphasised that food choices are personal, and the government should not force students to declare their preferences publicly. Chaskar said, “This matter is sensitive and should be left to class teachers to handle sensibly, ensuring food distribution without highlighting individual choices.”

Another contentious point in the GR has been raised by educationists, questioning the provision that if 40% of the class refuses eggs, the school must distribute bananas or other seasonal foods occasionally.

Kishor Darak, an education expert, critiqued the circular for its ‘absurd definition of the majority’ and highlighted concerns about schools receiving midday meals from organizations promoting vegetarianism without providing alternatives for onion and garlic. Darak called for a revised circular to ensure nutrition provision without introducing caste and religion into the school menu, emphasizing the need to abstain from labeling it as an ‘innovation.’