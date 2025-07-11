Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Minister assures protesting nurses meeting with Fadnavis

Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The assurance came after members of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation staged a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday to draw attention to various service-related issues, that include recruitment delay and working conditions

State minister for Medical Education, Madhuri Misal, on Tuesday assured the government nurses of the state of arranging a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis soon to discuss their long-pending demands.

As per a member of the nurses’ federation, some of the major demands raised during the meeting include immediate filling of vacant posts in hospitals, improvement in pay scale, promotions, and service conditions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The assurance came after members of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation staged a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday to draw attention to various service-related issues, that include recruitment delay and working conditions. The federation also submitted a memorandum of demands to the minister.

As per a member of the nurses’ federation, some of the major demands raised during the meeting include immediate filling of vacant posts in hospitals, improvement in pay scale, promotions, and service conditions. They also demanded reconsideration of increments and allowances, clarity on job tenure, and regularisation of existing nursing staff. Upgrades in recruitment and training procedures as per central guidelines also featured in their demand list.

Misal also addressed the ongoing issues in the recruitment process. Over the past two days, many applicants have faced difficulties while submitting forms online due to technical errors. Taking this into account, the deadline for application submission has been extended to July 14, to ensure all eligible candidates get a fair chance. The minister also promised to initiate reforms for better healthcare staffing and service delivery across the state.

Follow Us On