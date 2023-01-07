Minister orders probe into delay of results

Mumbai: A day after generating controversy over withholding the results of an annual drama competition in Chandrapur, based on an objection by an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member, that two of the plays performed projected anti-Hindu sentiments, the state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has announced a probe into the matter.

On Friday, the government also declared one of the two plays – ‘Vrindavan’ -- that had caught the eye of Shailesh Dindewar, ABVP’s district convenor, as winner from the Chandrapur centre. The directorate of cultural affairs had put the results on hold after the contest was held in November, 2022.

“I was not aware about the issue at all. There was no need to delay the results for five weeks. We will conduct an inquiry into the goof-up created by the department,” said Mungantiwar.

Vibhishan Chavare, director, cultural affairs, said, “We took cognizance of the complaint by Dindewar; but there were other reasons for the delay as well. The complaint has now been forwarded to the censor board for further action if it deems fit.”

According to officials from the cultural affairs department, the results were declared only after they realised that there could be widespread criticism. “The original complaint was addressed to the minister and he was aware of it. After the reaction from opposition, the minister asked the department to announce the results immediately,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

