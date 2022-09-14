Minor’s suicide at shelter home: Police register case
Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala
Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala. The standard IX student was found dead in the toilet on Monday evening.
“We have registered a case under section 305 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide of a child or an insane person,” a police officer from Matunga police station said. Section 305 prescribes death sentence or life imprisonment or jail term up to 10 years and fine.
It was found that the boy had an argument with the monitor over cleaning the place, the officer said. “We are recording statements of the children and the officials at the shelter home. We are also scanning the CCTV footage.”
The boy’s mother said she had met her son on August 8 and he was all good. The mother also told the police that the boy was not good in studies and she had scolded him for that.
The police said the family had taken his body and performed last rites.
“Finally, we are satisfied that an offence has been registered. There was something wrong and we wanted justice,” Santosh Pawar, Mumbai chief of Adivasi Pardhi Mahasangh, said.
The police had initially registered an accidental death report in the matter.
Applying for bail a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
Observing that every prisoner has the fundamental right to file a bail application before the court without delay, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to a person who had been languishing in jail and could not approach the court as he belonged to an economically deprived class of citizenry and was abandoned by his near and dear ones after his imprisonment.
After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge
Mumbai After a commuter noticed an 'uneven gap' between two of the girders of the Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and informed the Gamdevi police, traffic came to an abrupt halt for 40 minutes. According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution.
Death after falling in open drain: Rights commission issues notice to BMC
Mumbai The state human rights commission has asked the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P south ward to explain why they should not be held responsible for the death of a 18-month-old, who fell in an open gutter in 2019. The toddler, Divyansh Singh, had fallen into a stormwater drain outside his house in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar on July 10, 2019.
ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune
Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases. The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate.
Days after NEET-UG results, students highlight error in marksheets
UG) was declared, several students have come forward to highlight errors in their score, and some have highlighted even worse, receiving two mark sheets for the same candidate. In separate emails, students have addressed this problem to the National Testing Agency—the exam conducting authority, but have got no response on the same as yet.
