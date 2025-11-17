Mira Road projects marred by violations up for sale

MUMBAI: In Mira Road, flats are being marketed in more than 20 residential buildings, whose legal status is being debated in court. These projects, all across Mira Road, are being built by Ravi Developments of Ravi Group, which secured a commencement certificate to construct 29 new buildings in March 2019. Permission was for a revised plan up to plinth level for these buildings, and regularisation of 30 additional buildings. Gaurav Excellency, a building in Mira Road, is one of the projects under litigation for being constructed without a commencement certificate. (Azim Tamboli/ HT Photo)

But, within days, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received 11 complaints with regard to the title, rights and interests of some of the plots. A notice was served to the developer 3 months later, seeking an explanation.

According to an internal document in the MBMC, the developer had failed to satisfactorily reply to the objections. In some instances, the owners had withdrawn their rights given to the developer, a fact suppressed by the developer, and in other instances, title documents were unregistered. In some cases, the developer had failed to settle the claims of tenants. The MBMC document also states that the matter was sub-judice as cases were pending in various courts.

In a submission before the Thane Civil Court, MBMC had said that since the developer had failed to comply with various mandatory conditions, it was cancelling the commencement certificate for several projects. In July 2019, MBMC also asked the developer to resubmit proposals for land that was undisputed.

Civic sources say the developer not only failed to resubmit fresh proposals, he also continued with construction work. It was only in February 2022 that the MBMC issued a stop-work notice. Construction could proceed only with valid permission, the notice said.

Still, the developer allegedly continued with the illegal construction. To get the commencement certificate restored, the builder submitted a fresh proposal with the MBMC’s environment department, relating to undisputed properties. These were rejected in October 2023 as the application was incomplete, lacking the required supporting documents. MBMC once again ordered Ravi Developments to halt construction work.

In May 2025, another stop-work notice was issued, pertaining to parts the following projects: Gaurav Excellency, Shubh Atika (X), Gaurav Crest, Cluster 1 Presidency, Cluster-3 Enclave, Victoria, Gaurav Aster, Gaurav Valley Row Houses, and Shree Avenue Complex Row Houses.

Ravi Developments moved the Bombay High Court, which in July, directed MBMC to review the matter and pass an order within 6 weeks. Allowing partial relief, the court directed MBMC not to act against floors permitted by the March 2019 commencement certificate.

Two hearings were held, in July and August, by municipal commissioner Radhabinod Sharma. Once again, the developer sought time to submit the documents required.

Gaurav Shah, one of the promoters of Ravi Developments, told Hindustan Times that the company had since submitted all the documents to the MBMC, while Sharma told HT he was in the final stages of issuing an order.

A communication has also been sent by MBMC to the Registrar of Stamps, to bar the registration of sale agreements as the matter is sub-judice. However, it appears, the developer has not stopped marketing his projects. This was confirmed by Hindustan Times, which posed as a customer at one of the projects under litigation – Gaurav Excellency.

A salesperson, making a pitch for 2 BHKs in Gaurav Excellency’s building numbers 6, 7, 8 and 9, said the valuation of the flat, without floor rise, but inclusive of all other charges was around ₹1.20 crore. One of the flats was on the 17th floor, even though, according to MBMC’s documents, the developer isn’t permitted to construct anything beyond the 11th floor in building number 7.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) portal states, “The project is kept in abeyance. Bank account of the project is frozen, and promoter is prohibited to execute agreement for sale/ sale deed with buyers, till further compliances are done by the promoter.”

Denying any illegalities involved, Gaurav Shah refused to comment on the company’s sales representatives marketing these flats and providing possession to buyers without a commencement or occupation certificate. Shah claimed that the state urban development department had reversed the cancellation of the commencement certificate by the MBMC and that the high court had acknowledged this.

However, the reversal of the cancellation does not relate to the floors currently being marketed.

In a statement to HT, Shah said, “The matter is pending with MBMC, which it was supposed to decide in 6 weeks as per a high court order, but we are still waiting for the same. We have not constructed any building illegally and, as per the high court order, all work is stopped as directed by the court, so there is no violation of the same.”