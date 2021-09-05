Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Missing man’s murdered, body found in pond after 6 days in Navi Mumbai
Photo for representational purpose only. (FILE)
Photo for representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Missing man’s murdered, body found in pond after 6 days in Navi Mumbai

An 80-year-old man who had been missing for six days was found dead in a pond in Ulwe sector 19 on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik on Sunday with the help of the four rakhis tied to his wrist. Police registered a murder case.
READ FULL STORY
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST

An 80-year-old man who had been missing for six days was found dead in a pond in Ulwe sector 19 on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik on Sunday with the help of the four rakhis tied to his wrist.

NRI Coastal police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after it was found that Naik died of strangulation by a nylon rope.

Naik, a resident of Ulwe, had left his house on August 29, but did not return. As his mobile phone was also switched off, his family members searched for him and then lodged a missing report with NRI Coastal police station the next day.

After the decomposed body was found on Saturday, the police identified it with the help of four rakhis on his wrist.

“After the postmortem, it was clear that it was a murder, so we registered a murder case. Investigations are on and we would soon arrest the accused,” said senior inspector Ravindra Patil from NRI Coastal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.