MLAs demand transfer of SGNP director for building wall on park border

MUMBAI: Barely three days after Women’s Day and the state government’s felicitation of female officers, Anita Patil, the first woman director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), is facing the heat. Following the Indian Forest Service officer’s building of compound walls on the borders of SGNP and her drive to keep encroachers out, politicians have been demanding that she be transferred out. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

While the SGNP authorities constructed a wall on the park’s boundary on the orders of the Bombay high court, residents of housing society Abhinav Nagar claimed that she had encroached on 22,000 square feet of their land. They approached several MLAs and demanded that an FIR be registered against Patil, and on Tuesday, several legislators called for her transfer.

The MLAs also accused Patil of evicting SGNP tribals from their hamlets. Forest officials, however, said that the drive had been planned to remove 500 tribal families which had been given flats under the rehabilitation scheme, sold them and returned to the forest.

Environmental activist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti said that Patil’s refusal to bow down before politicians had angered them. “She is a fine and brave officer who has taken proactive steps to remove all manner of nuisance and encroachments in SGNP,” he said. “But she has obviously ruffled the feathers of some local politicians, and thus the witch hunt against her.” Added M Srinivas Rao, principal chief conservator of forests, “She is an upright officer and merely doing her job mandated by her government.”

Patil was instrumental in stopping the vans plying from the main gate of SGNP to the Kanheri caves and got electric buses and buggies operated by women’s self-help groups in their stead. She also put a stop to a lot of illegally operated night safaris in the park.

The Bombay high court’s directions for the protection of SGNP had not been complied with since 1997. After recent HC directions, a significant part of SGNP was fenced. However, the drive launched by Patil has now been called off.

Forest minister Ganesh Naik has so far supported Patil, and said that she would be told to “improve”. “He thus saved her from a transfer,” said a source.