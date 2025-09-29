MUMBAI: The heavens opened up over the city on Saturday night and Sunday, with several areas logging over 100 mm of rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the overall rainfall recorded at the Santacruz observatory this year stood at 3,077 mm on Sunday evening, 772.6 mm more than the city’s seasonal average. MMR pelted by heavy rain, Mumbai surpasses its seasonal average on Sunday

IMD placed the city and its neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane, and Raigad on red alert on Sunday. With the rain’s intensity expected to subside, the alert was downgraded to orange for all the areas Monday and yellow on Tuesday.

The incessant rains, with intermittent heavy spells, on Sunday prompted the BMC to swiftly mobilise emergency response teams across the city. “There is a likelihood of water accumulation in low-lying areas due to intense rainfall in the city and suburbs. All necessary measures have been taken, and the machinery is actively working on-site,” the BMC said in a statement, adding that all the draining pumps had been activated round-the-clock in low-lying areas as a precautionary measure. The civic body later said there was no major waterlogging in low-lying areas anywhere.

Despite the ongoing downpour, vehicular and rail traffic remained largely unaffected, with smooth movement reported from key underpasses and junctions, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Chunabhatti, and Malad, Dahisar and Mankhurd underpasses, the statement said.

Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, while buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were plying without any diversion, according to officials.

The BMC’s automatic weather systems (AWS) showed that several pockets in the island city as well as the eastern and western suburbs recorded rainfall above 100 mm on Sunday. Between 8 am and 6 pm, Colaba recorded 103 mm of rainfall, followed by 102.4 mm recorded at Dindoshi, and 101 mm at Chincholi in Malad. In 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday, Mulund logged 121 mm, Borivali 114 mm and Dahisar 110 mm.

From 5 am to 6 pm on Sunday, the island city logged 63.28 mm, while the western and eastern suburbs logged 53.59 mm and 72.19 mm respectively. In the same duration, Thane logged 61.6 mm of rain while Dahanu logged 86.9 mm.

IMD classifies 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm as light rain, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate rain, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy rain, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.

Although the lashing rains did not bring Mumbai to a standstill, the Andheri subway was closed for a brief period of time. According to the BMC’s disaster cell, as many as eight incidents of tree collapse were reported in Mumbai, followed by five incidents of house collapse till Sunday morning. Besides this, 11 cases of short circuit were also recorded from Saturday till Sunday evening.

The city’s neighbouring areas of Vasai-Virar, Naigaon and Palghar saw severe water logging. The water accumulated in Virar, Nalasopara, Tulinj, Gala Nagar, Vasai Railway Station East and West areas, Bangli Naka, 100 Feet Road, Samata Nagar, Panchavati Naka, Evershine Area, Chulane, Star City in Naigaon, Don Bosco Naigaon Road and Tiwari Road, which also affected vehicular movement, including at the Western Express Highway between Versova and Virar.

Lightning struck a family of five members, and another person was injured in two different incidents in Palghar. As rain beat down on the district, the waterlogging in low-lying areas and the rising water levels of the river led to schools in Palghar declaring a holiday on Monday. “Relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages if needed, and alternative arrangements are being made for affected areas,” said Thane’s district collector Shrikrishna Panchal.

Gusty winds in Vasai-Virar bent an electricity pole on Sopara Gas Road. The electric conductor wires descended, resulting in power supply disruption in the area. After the incident was reported to the authorities, repair works began on a war footing. In another incident in Achhole area, Nalasopara East, the roof of a house was blown off by the squall.