MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is overseeing several large-scale infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has begun monitoring particulate pollution levels at construction sites, including metro car depots and ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, amid concerns over worsening air quality in the city. MMRDA begins real-time dust monitoring at infra sites as Mumbai AQI slips back to ‘moderate’

Officials said the monitoring of PM2.5 and PM10, microscopic airborne particles that pose serious health risks, began in mid-December, soon after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated action against contractors for violating air pollution norms. According to sources in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, pollution monitoring is currently underway at 12 to 15 locations since December 19. These include casting yards and RMC plants at Bandra Kurla Complex, Wadala, Kolshet, Kavesar-Kasheli, Ghodbunder Road, Mira Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2, Orange Gate and Malwani.

“We are monitoring PM2.5 and PM10 levels at all our sites on a daily basis. The readings have largely been satisfactory and fall under ‘Light Green’ or ‘Dark Green’ categories,” said an MMRDA official, requesting anonymity. While ‘Dark Green’ indicates minimal impact, ‘Light Green’ suggests minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals.

The authority has instructed contractors to strictly adhere to pollution-control norms laid down by regulatory agencies. Sources said MMRDA tender documents mandate that about 0.7% of the total project cost must be earmarked specifically for pollution mitigation measures. Another official said penalties will be imposed on contractors found flouting these conditions, and the authority is currently reviewing ongoing projects to assess potential fines.

The heightened monitoring follows enforcement action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which on December 17 issued a stop-work notice for air pollution violations to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd at a metro construction site near the H/East ward office in Santacruz East. The affected works included construction of the elevated viaduct of Metro Line 2B and stations along the DN Nagar–Mandale corridor, such as ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra, the Income Tax Office and IL&FS.

In its response to the civic body, the contractor said certain pollution-control measures required procurement and installation of permanent systems and sought reasonable time to complete the remaining compliance works, while assuring that there was no intentional violation. Sources in the MMRDA said pollution levels at these metro stations will also be closely monitored. Recently, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board shut down four RMC plants in Mumbai and collected fines totalling ₹1.87 crore from 37 others.

The enforcement push comes as Mumbai’s air quality slipped back into the ‘moderate’ category after two days of relatively cleaner air. The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 108 at 4 pm on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, with PM10 emerging as the highest contributing pollutant, largely due to construction activity. On January 1 and January 2, Mumbai’s AQI had been 91 and 79 respectively, both classified as ‘satisfactory’.

Data showed significant variation across the city’s monitoring network. Of the 25 operational air quality monitoring stations, 19 recorded ‘moderate’ AQI levels, five were ‘satisfactory’, and one station reported ‘good’ air quality. The highest AQI reading of 154 was recorded at Siddharth Nagar in Worli, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex at 135, while Mulund West recorded ‘good’ air quality with an AQI of 49.

Explaining the fluctuation, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department said recent rainfall had temporarily washed away pollutants. “In the absence of rain over the past two days, the AQI has deteriorated again. A temperature inversion is in place, which traps dust particles close to the surface and affects air quality,” the scientist said.

Meanwhile, temperatures remained near or slightly above normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7°C-1.9°C above normal, and a maximum of 30.1°C on Saturday. At Colaba, the minimum was 20.8°C, slightly below normal, while the maximum stood at 28°C, around 2.3°C below normal. The IMD expects minimum temperatures to hover between 19°C and 20°C and maximum temperatures between 32°C and 33°C over the coming days, with warmer mornings likely due to moisture intrusion.