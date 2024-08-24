MMRDA receives bids for driverless pod taxis in BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plan to decongest the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by introducing Pod Taxis between Bandra and Kurla, just got a nudge as two operators have shown interest. MMRDA officials said they have received applications from Hyderabad-based Sai Green Mobility Pvt Ltd and Chennai-based Refex Industries. HT Image

“We will go through the bids received. The final contractor will construct the elevated line and introduce pod taxis. The fares will be proposed by the agency, and approved by the MMRDA after due discussion,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The project, which was approved in March by MMRDA, will be on an 8.8-kilometer stretch between Bandra and Kurla via BKC. The driverless pod taxis are suspended from an overhead rail; each can carry up to five to six passengers. The ropeway-like system runs on electricity and zips along 8-10 metres above ground. The pods descend and ascend at designated stations to pick up and drop passengers. The taxis will run at a speed of 40 kmph with 38 stops, such as the US Consulate, suburban stations of Kurla and Bandra, the National Stock Exchange, Diamond Bourse, Kalanagar, MCA and other parts of BKC.

The cost of the project is pegged at just over ₹1,000 crore, and it is expected to take at least 24 months for the construction of this corridor once the contractor is finalised under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The contractor will be allowed to operate for a concession period of 30 years, and if needed, it will be extended by another 30 years. MMRDA authorities are likely to earn ₹1 crore annually.

MMRDA officials agreed that this will change the dynamics of people travelling to and from BKC, which is known for its notorious traffic snarls and cunning autorickshaw drivers who overcharge. HT on August 7, had reported about the struggle of citizens working in BKC in the article ‘BKC’s high-profile firms mull staggered work timings’. Merchants from Diamond Bourse had written a letter to the government about the problems caused by vehicle parking, the menace of auto rickshaws, ongoing infrastructure works, and the closure of Sion ROB hampering vehicular movement.

The elevated stations are likely to be designed close to the commercial buildings and will not take up much space. Sources said with Metro Line 2B and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project coming up, the plan is to offer a smooth transition to these modes of public transit.

With BKC witnessing a staggering daily footfall exceeding 4.5 lakh individuals, the demand for enhanced connectivity and efficient transit solutions has never been more pronounced. Currently, commuters navigating the route from BKC to Kurla and Bandra railway stations endure gruelling journeys lasting up to an hour, with overcrowded buses failing to offer a viable alternative. Every day at least 75,000 passengers travel in BEST buses to BKC.