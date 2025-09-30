MUMBAI: The company that operates the two metro lines – 2A and 7 – that run across the length of the city has decided to monetise the space it owns along these corridors. Accordingly, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), a subsidiary of MMRDA, has floated tenders to lease 68,166sq ft at several of its metro stations along these corridors, for retail and commercial purposes. MMRDA to monetise 68,000sq ft at metro 2A and 7 stations

The decision follows a similar move by the Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which is hoping to generate additional revenue through non-fare sources. The plan will be reviewed by a panel set up by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which co-owns MMOPL along with Reliance Infrastructure.

While MMOPL operates Line 1 (Blue Line), an 11.4-km route from Ghatkopar to Versova, MMMOCL operates Line 2A (Yellow Line), from Andheri west to Dahisar east, and Line 7 (Red Line), from Gundavali in Andheri east to Dahisar east.

An official with MMMOCL said a tender has been floated to lease retail and commercial spaces across lines 2A and 7, to raise funds to ensure the viability of Mumbai’s metro services.

“Leasing commercial space at metro stations unlocks tremendous commercial potential for entrepreneurs while strengthening MMMOCL’s non-fare box revenue strategy. Retailers benefit from direct access to lakhs of daily commuters, and commuters enjoy a richer, more convenient journey. It’s a win-win model that supports both business growth and public service,” said Rubal Agrawal, managing director, MMMOCL.

Together, the daily weekday ridership on the two metro lines has surpassed 3.3 lakh passengers.