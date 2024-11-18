MUMBAI: This assembly election is throwing up surprise after surprise, with unexpected coalitions and configurations, and strange bedfellows. What came as another surprise - a unique one - is the question paper that a political party has set for a proposed exam to test the knowledge of the candidates about the constituency that they are contesting election from. MNS prepares ‘test paper’ for Belapur candidates

The constituency in question is Belapur in Navi Mumbai and two former MLAs and current candidates of the constituency have been asked to appear for a 50-mark exam by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

It is MNS candidate Gajanan Kale’s idea to put to test BJP candidate Manda Mhatre and NCP-SP candidate Sandeep Naik, to ascertain their understanding of and efforts to solve prevalent issues of the constituency.

The question paper has been named ‘Constituency Knowledge Exam’. “A person vying for a seat should be well versed with the issues of the constituency, and since two of the candidates are veterans, the question paper is like a report card of the work done during their tenure,” said a MNS party worker.

The paper has both objective and subjective questions pertaining to the 351 Belapur constituency. In the objective part, with a weightage of 20 marks, answers have to be given in ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Few sample questions - Have they succeeded in getting the Cidco transfer charges cancelled? Are owners of houses with less than 500 sq.ft exempted from the property tax? Have project affected persons (PAPs) received their due remuneration? Has the housing scheme for Navi Mumbai police department been addressed? Any policy taken to address pollution in the city? Has the plan to construct engineering and medical colleges in the city been accomplished?

For the subjective questions, the former MLAs need to explain the reason for private schools continuing to levy exorbitant fees; measures taken to place a ceiling to the charges taken by private hospitals; the reason for stopping the redevelopment work undertaken in CIDCO-built condominiums.

The candidates, however, are far from amused. Sandeep Naik termed it as an extremely immature political stunt. “This is state election and its stature and significance are of different levels. The whole exercise is childish and depicts the immaturity of the candidate,” he said. Manda Mahtre was not available for comment.