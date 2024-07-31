MNS workers vandalise NCP MLC’s car, accused dies of heart attack

MUMBAI: MNS workers on Tuesday vandalised the car of NCP MLC Amol Mitkari in Akola. Hours after the incident, one of the accused died of a heart attack at a hospital. His name is Jay Malokar. HT Image

MNS workers vandalised Mitkari’s car parked outside a government guest house in Akola on Tuesday afternoon. The party workers were angry at the NCP leader who had called MNS president Raj Thackeray a “Supari Bahaddar” (someone who can be hired to complete a task). Mitkari, however, was not present in the car when the incident took place.

Jay, one of the 13 accused of vandalizing the car, started feeling uneasy after the incident. “He was taken to a pathology lab where the ECG report was not good. As he was being taken for angiography, he died of a heart attack,” confirmed MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

Mitkari held a sit-in protest at the local police station for registering a case against the MNS chief who, according to him, ordered his party workers to attack him. He withdrew the protest only after deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar called him over phone and assured action against the accused.

“The accused had said that they had received orders from the MNS president. Hence, he should be booked for the crime,” Mitkati insisted.

Earlier, after visiting flood affected areas in Pune, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had taken a jibe at Ajit Pawar by referring to his decade-old remark on drought, for which the deputy chief minister had to issue a public apology in 2013. Ajit had courted a major controversy by saying, “If there is no water in the dam, should I urinate into it?”

Responding to Thackeray’s jibe, Mitkari had called the MNS chief a “Supari Bahaddar” which led to the vandalisation incident.