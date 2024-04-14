MOB betting app case: Crime Branch questions actor Sahil Khan

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday questioned actor Sahil Khan in connection with the cheating case registered against the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) betting app and its promoters. The Bombay high court granted Khan interim protection after his pre-arrest plea was rejected by the sessions court. The actor joined the investigators for questioning as directed by the high court. Mumbai, India – April 13, 2024: Actor Sahil Khan leaves the Mumbai Police Headquarters after the interrogation in the Mahadev App case, at the CP office, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“We questioned him for around 3 hours from 2:20pm to 5:30pm on the various aspects relating to the ₹15,000 crore online betting app case. We suspect he is linked to one of the online betting portals and is also a part of the syndicate, we questioned him relating to it. There is an underworld linked to betting apps, so we also questioned him if he knew or had met anybody. He promoted several of such sites as he has a huge following on social media being a fitness entrepreneur we also questioned him on the same,” said the police officer.

The crime officials said they have already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after a First Information Report was registered at the Matunga Police Station against 32 people including Dubai-based Saurabh Chandrakar, actor Sahil Khan and Ravi Uppal, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Gambling Act, and the IT Act. The FIR was based on a complaint lodged by social activist Prakash Bankar against the Khiladi app, a sister concern.

Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court in December 2023. Additional sessions judge Dr Abhay Joglekar while rejecting Khan’s pre-arrest bail had then observed that the crime generated an itching impact on the youth considering that the alleged fraud involved siphoning of ₹15,000 crore.

The wanted accused are residents of different states and are working under a syndicate. The crime expanded to an international level and has connections with such antisocial elements. Undoubtedly, the applicant (Khan) has not specifically denied his acquaintance with the portal. The applicant also promoted several such advertisements urging others to use the app, the court observed.

The court further noted that the applicant was promoting unauthorised sites and around 67 such sites were being used for cheating individuals. “Deposit and withdrawal of the amount took place through more than 2000 bogus sim cards and this amount was managed through more than 1700 fake accounts,” the court order stated.

The court had then noted that the accused persons have conspired using various platforms like Mahadev, Ready Anna, Fair Play, Laser Book, Tiger Exchange, and Lotus 365.

The Mahadev betting app enabled illegal gambling on various games, such as poker, card games, cricket, football, and badminton. It was run by Dubai-based Saurabh Chandrakar, a former juice seller, and Uppal. Khan was named as one of the accused last month for endorsing and promoting the app. The Mahadev Betting app case is simultaneously being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has several Bollywood actors on its radar.