Mobile connectivity on Aqua Line to return soon as MMRC issues letter to 3 telcos

Mumbai: Commuters on the 33.5-km Aqua Line may soon be able to bid goodbye to the nearly two-month-long mobile and internet blackout as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has issued a joint Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide cellular network connectivity along the route. In March this year, the metro rail authority terminated its contract with IBS provider Aces India as it could not on-board at least three telecom service providers, leading to mobile and internet blackout across the rout (HT Photo)

The LoA was issued on May 15, in pursuance with a proposal submitted by the three telecom companies to the Aqua Line operator, after a tender seeking an In-Building Solutions (IBS) infrastructure provider failed to attract any bids.

As per the LoA, the three telcos will have split management of the IBS infrastructure at the 27 stations along the route among themselves and notify the same to the MMRC. The arrangement will be in place for the next 25 years, and the telcos will have to provide cellular access to the state-run BSNL within six months, that is by November, the letter says.

As reported by HT earlier, in March this year, the metro rail authority terminated its contract with IBS provider Aces India as it could not on-board at least three telecom service providers, leading to mobile and internet blackout across the route. On March 20, the MMRC floated a tender seeking an IBS provider for the Aqua Line, which elicited no response.

Around the same time, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea jointly wrote to the MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, requesting the IBS infrastructure be handed over to Reliance Jio Infocomm. Their contention was that the charges levied by the MMRC for Right of Way were exorbitant.

“All Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) hereby extend their full support toward granting Right of Way permission for RJIL, in the larger interest of ensuring seamless connectivity across the Mumbai Metro network on a single network. No TSP will therefore provide any comfort letter to any IBS provider, as MMRC is once again attempting to levy exorbitant ROW charges under the guise of space charges through their fresh tender. Such charges are not aligned with the principle of just compensation and may adversely impact the timely deployment of telecom infrastructure,” the proposal said.

In response, MMRC informed the companies that it could permit only one IBS provider that would facilitate connectivity for all existing and future telecom service providers along the 33.5-km Aqua Line. Because India had multiple telecom service providers and IBS companies, the MMRC could not favour Reliance Jio Infocomm or any single provider, and such companies should participate in the bidding process if they were willing to take up the contract, the MMRC said.

After the tender failed to attract any bidder, the MMRC approached the union and state governments for advice on the next steps. The joint LoA to the three telcos was issued subsequently, officials said.